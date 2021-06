Sensational southpaw Shakur Stevenson has his sights set on his second world title in just his 16th fight, but got in his way by the powerful but little-known quantity that is Jeremiah Nakathila. With the vacant WBO Junior Lightweight on the line, read on as we explain how to watch a Shakur Stevenson vs Jeremiah Nakathila live stream today and follow all the boxing action around the world online.