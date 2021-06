Zion Williamson has played up to his enormous expectations this season. Despite not making the playoffs on a talented team, Williamson averaged 27.0 PPG and 7.9 RPG while shooting 61.1% from the field. In an era where physicality is minimized, we might have not seen the best of Zion Williamson just yet. That means Zion is already a global superstar and one of the best players in the NBA regardless of age.