2021 BMW X3 M Facelift and X4 M Facelift – VIDEOS

BMW M GmbH is refreshing the high-performance models of the Sports Activity Vehicle BMW X3 and the Sports Activity Coupé BMW X4 two years after their launch. In addition to new design features drawn from the BMW X3 and BMW X4 (see here for details), which have likewise been revised, along with M specific changes and a new operating concept, the new BMW X3 M Competition (combined fuel consumption: 11.0 – 10.8 l/100 km according to WLTP; combined CO2‑emissions: 251 – 241 g/km according to WLTP) and the new BMW X4 M Competition (combined fuel consumption: 10.8 – 10.7 l/100 km according to WLTP; combined CO2 ‑emissions: 247 – 243 g/km according to WLTP) also offer increased pulling power. The most powerful BMW in-line 6-cylinder petrol engine with a peak output of 375 kW/510 hp – now also used in other BMW M models – has a maximum torque which has been increased by 50 Nm to 650 Nm, enabling a 0.3-second improvement in the time required for the standard sprint from 0 to 100 km/h to 3.8 seconds. This puts the BMW X3 M Competition and the BMW X4 M Competition on a par with high-performance sports cars. The top speed is electronically cut off at 250 km/h. This limit is raised to 285 km/h in conjunction with the optional M Driver’s Package. The market launch of the new models is due to start in August 2021.