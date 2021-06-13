Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

2021 BMW X3 M Facelift and X4 M Facelift – VIDEOS

By Horatiu Boeriu
BMW BLOG
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlong with the unveil of the refreshed BMW X3 and X4 SUVs, BMW also launched this week the facelift X3 M and X4 M. This new BMW X3 M Competition LCI follows the standard X3 LCI and brings mostly the same stuff. However, there are enough X3 M-specific updates to the LCI to make this refresh quite interesting.

www.bmwblog.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bmw M#Bmw Cars#Bmw X4#Bmw X3#Bmw X3 M Facelift#Bmw X3 M Competition Lci#M3#X3 M#Bmw X4 M Facelift#Cfrp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
BMW
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Cars
Related
CarsCAR AND DRIVER

Tested: 2021 Alpina XB7 Brings What BMW M Won't

Traditionalists are quick to give BMW flak for applying its full-bore M treatment to models that don't adhere to the go-fast formula set by the brand's most legendary driver's machines. Vehicles like the twin-turbocharged, all-wheel-drive, automatic-transmission X5 M SUV spring to mind—undeniably good to drive but everything that an E30 M3 is not. We're just glad that the latest M3 is awesome and can still be had with a stick shift. But BMW has stuck to historical precedent and refrained from creating full M versions of its largest, most luxurious models (namely, the 7-series) instead referring the high-performance work to its long-standing German tuning partner, Alpina. It was a given that BMW's X7 full-size SUV would get the Alpina treatment, which is now available in the form of the 2021 Alpina XB7.
Carsautomotiveworld.com

The new BMW X3 and the new BMW X4

New look, improved equipment and an optimised range structure for the customer: BMW has given its successful Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) BMW X3 and the Sports Activity Coupé (SAC) BMW X4 a comprehensive refresh. Sportier, more modern and more digital. For the second phase of the model cycle, BMW has...
Carsautomotiveworld.com

The new BMW X3 M Competition and the new BMW X4 M Competition

BMW M GmbH is refreshing the high-performance models of the Sports Activity Vehicle BMW X3 and the Sports Activity Coupé BMW X4 two years after their launch. In addition to new design features drawn from the BMW X3 and BMW X4 (see here for details), which have likewise been revised, along with M specific changes and a new operating concept, the new BMW X3 M Competition (combined fuel consumption: 11.0 – 10.8 l/100 km according to WLTP; combined CO2‑emissions: 251 – 241 g/km according to WLTP) and the new BMW X4 M Competition (combined fuel consumption: 10.8 – 10.7 l/100 km according to WLTP; combined CO2 ‑emissions: 247 – 243 g/km according to WLTP) also offer increased pulling power. The most powerful BMW in-line 6-cylinder petrol engine with a peak output of 375 kW/510 hp – now also used in other BMW M models – has a maximum torque which has been increased by 50 Nm to 650 Nm, enabling a 0.3-second improvement in the time required for the standard sprint from 0 to 100 km/h to 3.8 seconds. This puts the BMW X3 M Competition and the BMW X4 M Competition on a par with high-performance sports cars. The top speed is electronically cut off at 250 km/h. This limit is raised to 285 km/h in conjunction with the optional M Driver’s Package. The market launch of the new models is due to start in August 2021.
CarsBMW BLOG

Video: New BMW X3 M and X4 M Models star in first online clips

This week is a pretty big one for BMW. No less than five new models have been unveiled, seven if you’re really into numbers. Those would be the new BMW X3 M and X4 M models, another two for the Competition versions, the refreshed X3 and X4 non-M versions and the 4 Series Gran Coupe. Right now though, we’re going to check out the most powerful versions in this list, the X3 M and X4 M Competition cars.
CarsBMW BLOG

ALPINA XD3 and XD4 Get Their Own LCI Facelifts

The BMW X3 and X4 just received an LCI facelift, giving them some new headlights, a new kidney grille design, and some upgraded interior bits. In addition to the standard X3 and X4, their M variants received the updates as well. However, not to be left out, both the ALPINA XD3 and XD4 received the same updates, too.
Carsmotor1.com

2022 BMW X3 and X4 debut refreshed exteriors, tweaked interiors

The time for the mid-cycle refresh has arrived for the BMW X3 and X4, the German automaker giving both lineups an overhaul in the design department while adding new technologies and features. The updated lineup includes the hotter X3 M and X4 M variants, too. BMW has detailed the styling changes, highlighted the new features and specs, and provided pricing for the updated models; however, there aren’t any significant surprises with the changes.
Carscarfinest.com

2022 BMW X3 and X3 M First Look: Are You Into X and M?

The days of BMWs with separate kidney grilles are coming to a close, with the 2022 BMW X3 and X3 M adopting the conjoined nostrils that mark the mugs of many modern Bimmers. It’s not just the X3’s grille that gets an update, as BMW also tinkered with the small luxury SUV’s front and rear fascias, headlight decor, and taillights, the latter of which are far more visually interesting than the red blobs that grace the rear end of the current X3.
Buying CarsJalopnik

At $16,000, Is This 2006 BMW Z4 M Roadster A Screamin’ Deal?

Today’s Nice Price or No Dice Z4 M Roadster is perhaps most notable for being the most successful designs to come out of Chris Bangle’s tenure as BMW styling boss. There’s even more to like under the hood, but will its combo of looks and performance equal its price tag?
CarsAutoExpress

New Porsche Macan facelift prototype review

The Macan is still fighting fit when it comes to dynamic ability, especially in GTS form, the range-topping model in the facelifted range. It’s more focused than ever dynamically and is still one of the best handling and engaging SUVs you can buy, yet refinement and ride comfort is great too. The extra performance has helped keep the Macan feeling fresh, even if the styling isn’t all that different – the small interior updates have helped here, though, injection some extra appeal before the all-electric Macan makes its debut soon.
Carssgcarmart.com

Dynamic Duo: BMW unveils the new BMW X3 and BMW X4

BMW has refreshed its successful BMW X3 Sports Activity Vehicle and the BMW X4 Sports Activity Coupe with a new look, improving equipment and showcasing a range of variants optimised for a variety of customers. The redesigned front end and rear section accentuates the third generation X3's robust off-road look...
Carsgtspirit.com

2023 BMW X8 M “iPerformance” to Have 750hp+, Most Powerful BMW

The upcoming BMW X8 M was filmed testing at the Nurburgring ahead of its debut next year. The 2023 BMW X8 M will be built as an all-new model even though it shares many of its features with the upcoming X7 LCI (facelift). Not only will it become the flagship X M model, it will also be the most powerful BMW on the market after its launch. With the X7 lacking a full M version, the X8 M will deliberately fill that void albeit in coupe form.
Buying Carsperillobmw.com

2021 BMW X4 xDrive30i

XLine, 19'' Y Spoke Wheels, Convenience Package, Heated Steering Wheel, Roof Rails in Satin Aluminum, Heated Front Seats, Ambient Lighting. Pricing EXCLUDES New/Demo BMW incentives. Please contact Perillo BMW to ascertain additional discounts. Tax, Title and Tags not included in vehicle prices shown and must be paid by the purchaser. While great effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information on this site, errors do occur so please verify information with a Client Advisor. This is easily done by calling us at (312) 981-0000 or by visiting us at the dealership.
Buying Carscainbmw.com

New 2021 BMW X3 M40i With Navigation & AWD

OPTIONS INCLUDE: Shadowline Package (Extended Shadowline Trim), Executive Package (Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats, Ambient Lighting, Parking Assistant Plus, Head-Up Display, Gesture Control, Active Park Distance Control, Surround View w/ 3D View), 19" M Double-Spoke Ferric Grey Wheels Style 698M w/ All-Season Runflat Tires, Tire Pressure Monitor, Alarm System, Universal Garage Door Opener, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Without Lines Designation Outside, Panoramic Moonroof, Privacy Glass, Auto Dimming Mirrors, Power Front Seats, Rear Seatback Adjustment, Lumbar Support, Removal of Front Passenger Width Adjustment (-$100), Storage Package, Galvanic Controls, Dual Zone Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Full LED Lights, Automatic High Beams, Active Protection, Active Driving Assistant, SiriusXM w/ 360L, HiFi Sound System, Connected Package Pro, Live Cockpit Pro - Incl. Navi, Daytime Driving Lights, Front Passenger Lumbar Support Removal (-$175), Active Blind Spot Detection, Frontal Collision Warning w/ City Collision Mitigation, Lane Departure Warning, Rear View Camera, and more! Contact Cain BMW North Canton Ohio (330) 494-5588 for more information!
Carsretailcrowd.co.uk

The crossroads are the Audi Q5 and BMW X3

It will be the first plug-in hybrid in the brand’s offering, but the cheaper self-charging system has also been greatly improved. Here are the first images and data about the second generation of the new NX, which could present an interesting challenge to the Audi A5, BMW X3 and other European luxury SUV models.
CarsBMW BLOG

Are BMW M Colors Still Named After Race Tracks?

Since the late eighties, BMW M has gone out of their way to ensure that their most special cars receive an equally special color palette accentuating their racing heritage. And when it came to naming these more exclusive colors, it used to be simple – find a racetrack, name a color.
CarsBMW BLOG

2021 BMW M3 with M Performance Parts and the new quad exhaust system

With every new generation of M cars also comes a series of new M Performance Parts. From the M2 to the M3 and M8, there is a catalog of aftermarket parts to satisfy everyone’s tastes. The new BMW M3 and M4 make no exception. The M Performance Parts for the new M brothers were unveiled last year, but today, we get another look at some of them.
CarsTop Speed

2022 BMW M4 Competition Convertible M xDrive

The new 2022 M4 Competition Convertible now comes with over 500 horses and an all-wheel-drive system. BMW recently updated its lineup for the 2022 model year. Apart from the refreshed existing models, the company also introduced the new M4 Convertible. The M4 Convertible comes with an all-wheel-drive system for the first time and receives power gains as well. The car has even lost its hard top in favor of a lighter, reinforced fabric soft top. Apart from the super long name - 2022 BMW M4 Competition Convertible with M xDrive – nothing else seems to be outrageously annoying.