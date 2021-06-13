Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Future Tiger talks Elite Retreat

By Gavin Oliver
Posted by 
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JH5kP_0aSlzs7J00

Among the Clemson commitments on hand for the Elite Retreat gathering this weekend was Blake Miller, a four-star offensive lineman from Strongsville (Ohio) High School.

The Clemson Insider caught up with Miller, who had a great experience at the Elite Retreat.

“It was awesome,” he said. “My family and I really enjoyed it.”

The highlight of the weekend for Miller was simple – just getting the chance to spend time with the coaching staff, as well as his fellow commits and prospects, following the recruiting dead period that was finally lifted June 1 after being in place since March 2020.

“Just being able to finally see everyone after all that time,” he said.

The bond between the coaches and recruits only grew during the weekend festivities.

“It’s definitely a lot stronger,” Miller said.

While on campus for the Elite Retreat, Miller (6-6, 315) also worked out at the Dabo Swinney Camp on Friday after arriving to town Thursday.

“I got to pick up some new techniques and ideas at camp from the coaches,” he said.

Miller, who committed to Clemson last October, says his time on campus over the weekend confirmed he made the right decision and made him feel even better about his college destination.

“1,000 percent yes,” he said.

Miller is ranked as high as the No. 3 prospect in the state of Ohio, No. 13 offensive tackle nationally and No. 115 overall prospect in the 2022 class by Rivals.

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f4uq0_0aSlzs7J00

The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

571
Followers
1K+
Post
158K+
Views
ABOUT

The most complete coverage of Clemson athletics and recruiting

 http://TheClemsonInsider.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tiger#Recruiting#American Football#Elite Retreat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

Elite Retreat was so special that he wanted to commit again

Blake Miller enjoyed the Elite Retreat so much he wanted to commit to the Tigers a second time. Miller is the 2022 offensive line commit out of Strongsville (OH) who committed to the Tigers last October. Miller attended head coach Dabo Swinney’s high school camp last week and then the Elite Retreat last weekend.
College Sportschatsports.com

Saturday night update on Clemson's Elite Retreat

Clemson University, Dabo Swinney, Detroit Tigers, National Collegiate Athletic Association. We wanted to pass along an update on the Clemson football program’s Elite Retreat this weekend. As you know, the Tigers are playing host to a group of the nation’s top prospects that are priority targets for them in the 2022 class.
Georgia Statechatsports.com

LSU Football: Tigers could flip elite Georgia commit

LSU football (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) 2022 four-star linebacker CJ Washington has been committed to the Georgia Bulldogs since last July, but that isn’t stopping LSU Football from strongly pursuing the talented recruit. Washington, 6-foot-1/215 lbs from Cedartown, GA (Cedartown), is ranked in 247Sports’ composite rankings as the No....
Memphis, TNdailymemphian.com

QB Tevin Carter receives Elite 11 invite; Tigers now in tight competition

The local quarterback will receive top instruction and a chance to shine on a national stage. Johnson is a Memphis native who graduated from Middle Tennessee State University in 2016. He's traveled the country covering teams like Syracuse, the Buffalo Bills and the Memphis Grizzlies. He's excited about the opportunity to cover the Tigers and all things in the city of Memphis.
Basketballzagsblog.com

Class of ’22 guard Zion Cruz talks Auburn visit, future plans

Zion Cruz, the 6-foot-5 combo guard from The Patrick School (N.J.) and the PSA Cardinals AAU program, took an official visit to Auburn last weekend before competing in the prestigious Pangos All-American Camp. “The visit was great, I had great time,” he said. “They want me to come in and...
Virginia Statesportswar.com

Four-Star Forward Isaac Traudt Impressed With Virginia; Talks Future Plans

University of Virginia head men’s basketball coach Tony Bennett has made Isaac Traudt a priority in class of 2022 recruiting. Coach Bennett has maintained weekly contact with the 6’9” rising senior forward over the course of the past several months, while assistant coach Kyle Getter has kept in consistent contact as well. Traudt reciprocated UVA’s interest by making an official visit this past weekend.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

A&M joins the elite in ESPN's future power rankings

Adam Rittenberg with ESPN projects what the top 25 teams in college football will look like over the next three seasons...not just for 2021 but also for the next two years. His rankings also take into account current rosters, future recruiting, potential NFL departures, non-senior depth, unit trajectory, and coaching. He ranks Texas A&M as the sixth best program in the country going forward during that time span behind Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State, Oklahoma, and Georgia which means that Rittenberg believes that the Aggies will essentially become an elite program (all five of the teams ranked ahead of them have played in the College Football Playoffs during the past four seasons and four of them have title game appearances).
College Sportschatsports.com

Henry excited for future Tigers after historic day

There is still a lot that needs to transpire before student-athletes in South Carolina can receive compensation for their name, image and likeness. But the Palmetto State took a huge step in the process on Monday when Governor Henry McMaster officially signed the state’s NIL bill into law at the Nieri Center in the West End Zone of Memorial Stadium in Clemson.