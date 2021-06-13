Future Tiger talks Elite Retreat

Among the Clemson commitments on hand for the Elite Retreat gathering this weekend was Blake Miller, a four-star offensive lineman from Strongsville (Ohio) High School.

The Clemson Insider caught up with Miller, who had a great experience at the Elite Retreat.

“It was awesome,” he said. “My family and I really enjoyed it.”

The highlight of the weekend for Miller was simple – just getting the chance to spend time with the coaching staff, as well as his fellow commits and prospects, following the recruiting dead period that was finally lifted June 1 after being in place since March 2020.

“Just being able to finally see everyone after all that time,” he said.

The bond between the coaches and recruits only grew during the weekend festivities.

“It’s definitely a lot stronger,” Miller said.

While on campus for the Elite Retreat, Miller (6-6, 315) also worked out at the Dabo Swinney Camp on Friday after arriving to town Thursday.

“I got to pick up some new techniques and ideas at camp from the coaches,” he said.

Miller, who committed to Clemson last October, says his time on campus over the weekend confirmed he made the right decision and made him feel even better about his college destination.

“1,000 percent yes,” he said.

Miller is ranked as high as the No. 3 prospect in the state of Ohio, No. 13 offensive tackle nationally and No. 115 overall prospect in the 2022 class by Rivals.

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!