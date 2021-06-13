Abe's Ancient Athletics and Strength Expo Highland Games
Springfield, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) - Abe's Ancient Athletics and Strength Expo Highland Games took place in Downtown Springfield Saturday. People of all ages competed in the nine event competition and came from all over the Midwest to participate. The Highland Games is divided into classes based on skill level, as well as by age group. The inaugural competition will be back next year and organizer Chris Nickell hopes to expand the games.newschannel20.com