Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Springfield, IL

Abe's Ancient Athletics and Strength Expo Highland Games

By Alessandra Pontbriand
newschannel20.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpringfield, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) - Abe's Ancient Athletics and Strength Expo Highland Games took place in Downtown Springfield Saturday. People of all ages competed in the nine event competition and came from all over the Midwest to participate. The Highland Games is divided into classes based on skill level, as well as by age group. The inaugural competition will be back next year and organizer Chris Nickell hopes to expand the games.

newschannel20.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Springfield, IL
Springfield, IL
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abe S Ancient Athletics#Wics#Highland Renewables#Inb Bank#St Andrew#Scottish#Ancientathletics Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Wrestling
News Break
Sports
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

Five takeaways from New York's primaries

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams has a sizable lead in New York City’s Democratic mayoral primary after voters in the nation’s biggest city went to the polls Tuesday. As of noon Wednesday, Adams, a former police captain, had roughly 32 percent of the vote in the multicandidate field, with civil rights lawyer Maya Wiley almost 10 percentage points behind him and former Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia a close third.
ChinaPosted by
Reuters

What people are saying about closure of Hong Kong's Apple Daily

HONG KONG, June 23 (Reuters) - Hong Kong pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily is set to print one million copies of its last edition on Thursday, after a year in which it was raided by police and its tycoon owner and other staff were arrested under a national security law. read more.