A British woman is in a medically induced coma after she and her twin sister fought off a crocodile that attacked while they were swimming in a lagoon in Mexico. According to The Guardian, Melissa and Georgia Laurie, 28, has been taken to the lagoon, about 10 miles from Puerto Escondido in Oaxaca, on the country’s southern coast. Melissa was attacked and Georgia, an experienced diver, found her floating face down and managed to fight off the crocodile as she dragging her back to the boat.