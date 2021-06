The first matches of Group B of the Copa America get underway as hosts Brazil take on Venezuela in Brasilia, before Colombia face Ecuador in the second match from Cuiabá. Group A gets underway this Tuesday as Argentina take on Chile in Rio de Janeiro, before Paraguay face Bolivia in Goiania. Argentina-Chile will be a rematch of the Copa America finals of 2015 and 2016, which the Chileans won on both occasions. In the build up to the match, captain Lionel Messi has claimed that the national team have never depended on him, with Aguero briefly appearing in the press conference in support of his new Barca teammate. Can one of the greatest players of all time finally lead Argentina to glory?