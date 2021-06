Saturday, June 6, 1981 started off like any other late spring day in Minnesota. The sun shown bright and warm and the wind blew at a consistent, but not overpowering, rate, give or take a few large gusts. The atmospheric pressure pushing down on all of the athletes and spectators crammed into the bleachers in the southern Minneapolis suburb of Bloomington was unregisterable, but the pressure inside John Killen’s chest as he approached the starting blocks for the half-mile run was very much so.