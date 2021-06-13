Cancel
Rogersville, TN

Melvin "Red" Northern

Citizen Tribune
 10 days ago

Melvin "Red" Northern, 83, of Rogersville, passed away Friday, June 11, 2021 at Ballad Health Holston Valley Medical Center. He was a dedicated member of First Baptist Church of Rogersville, where he also enjoyed driving the church van for senior members. Melvin was retired from TVA following 33 years of service. He was also a local house painter. Melvin was employed at Broome Funeral Home for approximately 30 years. In his younger years, Melvin was known throughout the area as a gifted athlete, playing fast pitch softball, tennis, basketball and golf. He was loving husband, father and grandfather.

