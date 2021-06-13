Cancel
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts Diver Escapes Jonah and Whale Scenario

Posted by 
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory
 10 days ago
Commercial lobster diving is a dangerous job, but Michael Packard had probably never considered whales to be much of a threat. After a nearby humpback reportedly made a terrifying mistake last Friday, however, the father of two now has an unexpected occupational hazard to add to his list. While on...

Coast to Coast AM with George Noory

Coast to Coast AM with George Noory

Get news about the weird and bizarre on Coast to Coast AM from radio host George Noory every night!

