While the MMA world universally praised Brandon Moreno’s flyweight title win this past weekend, it pales in comparison to the reaction inside his gym in Tijuana. The championship rematch between Moreno and now former champion Deiveson Figueiredo served as the co-main event of Saturday’s UFC 263 event in Glendale, Ariz. After a Fight of the Year contender in their first meeting at UFC 256 in December that ended in a majority draw, Moreno dominated and submitted Figueiredo with a rare naked choke in the third round to capture his first UFC world title.