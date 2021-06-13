Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Martinsville, VA

Grant brings spay, neuter clinic to SPCA; Eastman makes changes

By STAFF REPORT
Martinsville Bulletin
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe SPCA of Martinsville and Henry County has received a $50,000 grant from the Louise R. Lester Foundation for a named spay and neuter clinic at the SPCA. “Louise Robertson Lester was a driving force in the evolution of humane services in our area,” Leslie Hervey, SPCA’s first vice president, said in a release announcing the grant. “Her compassion and generosity enabled the SPCA of Martinsville and Henry County to become a sheltered organization. Louise also started our spay and neuter fund, so the Louise R. Lester Spay & Neuter Clinic is an appropriate and impactful tribute to her legacy in our community.”

martinsvillebulletin.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
County
Henry County, VA
Martinsville, VA
Government
Martinsville, VA
Health
City
Community, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Henry County, VA
Government
City
Martinsville, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spca#Spca#132 Joseph Martin Highway#Svp#The Executive Team#Rock Capital Partners
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Marketing
News Break
Comcast
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

Five takeaways from New York's primaries

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams has a sizable lead in New York City’s Democratic mayoral primary after voters in the nation’s biggest city went to the polls Tuesday. As of noon Wednesday, Adams, a former police captain, had roughly 32 percent of the vote in the multicandidate field, with civil rights lawyer Maya Wiley almost 10 percentage points behind him and former Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia a close third.
ChinaPosted by
Reuters

What people are saying about closure of Hong Kong's Apple Daily

HONG KONG, June 23 (Reuters) - Hong Kong pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily is set to print one million copies of its last edition on Thursday, after a year in which it was raided by police and its tycoon owner and other staff were arrested under a national security law. read more.
El Paso, TXPosted by
The Hill

Harris to visit border for first time as vice president

Vice President Harris will visit the southern border on Friday, her first trip to the area since being tasked in March with addressing root causes of migration and after months of pressure from Republicans. Harris will visit El Paso, Texas, and will be joined by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas...