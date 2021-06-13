Grant brings spay, neuter clinic to SPCA; Eastman makes changes

The SPCA of Martinsville and Henry County has received a $50,000 grant from the Louise R. Lester Foundation for a named spay and neuter clinic at the SPCA. “Louise Robertson Lester was a driving force in the evolution of humane services in our area,” Leslie Hervey, SPCA’s first vice president, said in a release announcing the grant. “Her compassion and generosity enabled the SPCA of Martinsville and Henry County to become a sheltered organization. Louise also started our spay and neuter fund, so the Louise R. Lester Spay & Neuter Clinic is an appropriate and impactful tribute to her legacy in our community.”