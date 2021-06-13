Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

Bella Mary Jane

striderite.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the article25% Off Select Sandals at striderite.com only, while supplies last. Offer valid on select styles or colors. Discount is auto-applied in cart. Offer cannot be combined with any other product-level promotions or coupons. Offer may not be applied toward previous purchases, eGift certificates, gift cards, shipping or taxes. Items marked "Final Sale" cannot be returned or refunded. Consumer pays all applicable sales tax. Offer valid for in-stock merchandise only. Other exclusions may apply. Void where prohibited by law. Stride Rite reserves the right to cancel or modify this offer at any time. Offer valid through 6/20/2021 2:59 AM EST.

www.striderite.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mary Jane#Striderite Com#Egift
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Sales Tax
News Break
Shopping
Related
Hair Carebooksy.com

Sei Bella Beauty Bar

Balayage + Haircut Special (after hours) Partial Balayage + Haircut Special (after hours) Install (WBR/Beaded Weft) Move-up (WBR/Beaded Weft) Hair not included Install for 5 or less bundles A... more. $250.00+. 2h. Maintenance (Itip 4 week move-up) Hair not included Move up for 5 or less bundles A... more. $160.00+
Visual Artmutualart.com

Jane Bazinet

Jane Bazinet is an Impressionist & Modern artist. Jane Bazinet's work has been offered at auction multiple times. Only one artwork sold; this was Windrose, which realized $150 USD at Kodner Galleries in 2021.
Real Estatenewhomesource.com

Terra Bella

Let us find your perfect home tailored to fit your needs. 800-509-9720 | LennarLasVegas@Lennar.com NOW SELLING! For more information, or to join the interest list, please call 800-509-9720 or email LennarLasVegas@Lennar.com today! Welcome to premier active adult living at Terra Bella! This 55+ community nestled in the master planned development of Anthem offers a carefree lifestyle with a variety of upscale condominium floorplans—all single-level and accessible by elevator—as well as a whole host of amenities. With three stories of homes to choose from in each building, homeowners can admire the views from a private covered terrace, or enjoy a plethora of activities at the Community Center including the resort-style swimming pool and spa, outdoor lounge and grilling areas, poolside kitchen, and exercise pavilion with aerobics studio! Terra Bella offers six unique floorplans that range from 1,424 to 2,247 square feet and include a single, tandem, or two-bay attached garage on the first floor. Many shopping, dining, and entertainment destinations are nearby including The Revere Golf Course, The M Casino, The District at Green Valley Ranch, and more. The 10-minute distance from I-15 makes this a short drive to the Las Vegas Strip or McCarran Airport. Everything you need is just around the corner from this primely located community!
Elko, NVElko Daily Free Press

Holly Bella Jewels Boutique

ELKO – Holly Poppino has opened Holly Bella Jewels Boutique, a home-based website business. Poppino said she is a Paparazzi accessories independent consultant. “We want to bring our $5 nickel and lead-free accessories to our community,” she said. “We love our bling and take pride in our business.”. Poppino said...
EconomyAnchorage Press

Seven Strains of Mary Jane: King Street Cannabis Co.

Found on the corner of King Street and Dimond Blvd, King Street Cannabis Co is in a heavy traffic area. If you’re nearby, pay them a visit and you will be happy you did. They have their own parking and their dispensary is inviting, clean, shiny and bright. Thank you Brandy and Hannah for your awesome recommendations and super friendly service.
Chittenden County, VTWCAX

Pets with Potential: Meet Bella Boo

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with Potential is a six-year-old spayed-female dog named Bella Boo. She loves to play and enjoys some cuddles once she’s all warmed up. Bella Boo is looking for her fur-ever home. If you want to learn more about this precious girl, you can check Chittenden County Humane Society’s website.
Butler County, OHgettothebc.com

Tasty Treats at Bella Sweets

Fall in love with the gelato, espresso and pastries from Bella Sweets!. Welcome to Bella Sweets; a new bakery here in Butler County that has people falling in love with their flavorful creations! Owner Tracie Tipton opened her bakery to offer a cozy atmosphere and tasty treats for any occasion. Her charming shop is an array of vibrant colors, sweet aromas, and decadent flavors. From sweet sorbets, delicious gelato, gourmet cakes, custom cookies and more— discover all of the goodness Bella Sweets has to offer.
Pets95wiilrock.com

FDOTD – Bella

Making you pick up the toys I drop off the couch. I scare my self when I fart. Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?. My human brothers’ bedroom floor. Favorite command to ignore?. Stop barking!!. Sleep with humans?. Of course! I get kicked sometimes...
Beauty & Fashionstateofpress.com

Shopbop Has a Bunch of Designer Styles on Sale for Prime Day 2021

Prime Day is happening right now, so if you don’t know the drill, you’ll want to drop everything to shop all the incredible fashion deals before it ends tonight. They tend to sell out fast, so it’s a blink-and-you’ll-miss-them kind of opportunity. The same rings true with Amazon-owned Shopbop, where on-sale items disappear before you even have a chance to add to cart. Right now the best of both worlds are colliding and there are some truly luxe designer finds heavily discounted from brands like Ganni, Marc Jacobs, Vince, and more. You can take to up to 40 percent off active apparel, bags, accessories, and dresses, but since there’s a lot to browse through we rounded up some of the best steals for you below.
Apparelwolfandbadger.com

Black Leather Slippers

There aren't any reviews for this product yet. Some recent customer reviews of the ONAIE collection:. Light Brown Slipper Boots (7 UK) Well made and well fitted, very cozy, great value!. Tiramisu Sheepskin Mules (7 UK) Perfect - would recommend your slippers to all!. Delivery. COVID-19: We're open online and...
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Best Life

Walmart Is Making This Major Change Starting Saturday

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Walmart served as a vital place to stock up on household necessities for millions of people. However, the realities of the virus also made it necessary to change certain policies to comply with public health guidelines and local ordinances. But as the pandemic continues to wind down, Walmart has just announced a major change it is making that will go into effect over the weekend. Read on to see what the world's largest retailer is doing at its stores.
LifestylePosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: A Farmer Was Sitting in the Neighborhood Bar

Today's #jokeoftheday is about a farmer who had a bad day at the bar and decided to drown away his sorrows at the neighborhood bar with a drink in his hand. One day a farmer went to the neighborhood bar to get stupid drunk. As he was drinking away his sorrows, a man approached him at the bar and asked why he was drinking heavily. The farmer nodded and said, "Some things you just can't explain."
Restaurantsbarrheadnews.com

McDonald's is dropping 5 popular items from the menu

Fast food fans are being warned over changes being made the McDonald’s menu from today. The global burger chain will be axing five popular products from today in stores across the UK in what will be blow for fans. The fast food restaurant is known for frequently changing it’s menu...
Small BusinessPosted by
Daily Dot

Karen drags small business in Google review after mistakenly letting her daughters spend $126 on stickers (updated)

TikToker and small business owner Austin Scott recently made a $126 sticker sale, apparently much to the dismay of the young purchasers’ mother. In a video posted Saturday, Scott said he got dragged in a Google review from the confused woman after her daughters used her card to purchase 40 stickers, which she mistakenly thought would cost around $10.
RestaurantsPosted by
610 Sports Radio

A beloved '70s fast food chain is making a comeback

Iconic fast food chain, Arthur Treacher’s, is planning a comeback. During their heyday in the 1970s, the chain boasted as many as 800 locations across the country. But the fried seafood-centered restaurant frittered away. After it’s brief but beloved run, the chain ended up filing for bankruptcy before the 1980s. Only a few independent franchises still survive -- seven through Ohio and New York, most recently.
Lifestylewarm1069.com

Three Hacks to Getting the Perfect Watermelon

Picking out that sweet sticky fruit can prove tricky. Last year I couldn’t pick a good one to save my life, but thanks to. Shannon Doherty, known online Tic Toc as @athomewithshannon. I will be getting the perfect watermelon. Sitting outside wearing a pink headband and a tie-dye T-shirt,. the...
ApparelETOnline.com

Lizzo Wore the Booty-Lifting Amazon Leggings Again In a Bold Color -- And They're on Sale for Prime Day

Lizzo wore the booty-lifting leggings from Amazon again! The musician's recent TikTok video shows her rocking a neon yellow pair while dancing with Shaun T. The singer proved the hype is real when she first shared a video of her famous curves in the affordable leggings while twerking (they're now Amazon's trendiest leggings) -- as if we needed another reason to buy the TikTok-influenced magical legging.
ShoppingPosted by
CNN

Walmart is having a massive sale today: Here are 14 things to buy

This article is part of CNN Underscored’s wall-to-wall coverage of Amazon Prime Day. To find all of our coverage, click here. Walmart is currently running its Deals for Days sales event parallel to Amazon Prime Day, offering discounts across electronics, clothing, home, toys and more. We sorted through it to find some of the better deals, including worthwhile sales on Apple AIrPods, Kitchen Aid products and Instant Pots. You get a bonus day of shopping with Walmart’s sale too, which runs through Wednesday, June 23.
Shoppingstriderite.com

SRtech Nell Mary Jane

A faux buckle gives leather mary janes an all-dressed-up feeling. With SRtech Nell's many upgrades -- including memory foam insoles, flexible design and enhanced traction -- independent walkers can make the world their playground. SRtech™ provides a comfortable yet sturdy foundation for feet, enabling toddlers to walk steady on their own.