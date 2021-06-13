GOLF: Shivers-Pruitt rally on back nine to take Quarter Century Partnership title

Brady Shivers tees off on the 1st hole of “The Links” course at Odessa Country Club during the third and final day of the Quarter Century Partnership Saturday afternoon in Odessa. (Eli Hartman|Odessa American)

For the second straight day Brady Shivers and Michael Pruitt ended up with the low round on the course.

This time, it was good enough to clinch a title.

Shivers and Pruitt erased a three-stroke deficit on the back nine, finishing in just 30 shots en route to a second straight 62 to win the 58th Quarter Century Partnership Saturday on the Links Course at Odessa Country Club.

The duo finished with a 28-under-par total of 189, two shots ahead of second-round leaders Alfred Galyean and Bobby Hutcherson (62-62-67—191).

Michael Pruitt putts on the green of the 1st hole of “The Links Course” at Odessa Country Club during the third and final day of the Quarter Century Partnership Saturday afternoon in Odessa. (Eli Hartman|Odessa American)

2015 champion Brian Scherer and partner Martin Board was third (66-64-65—195) followed by first-round leaders Colby Harwell and Josh Logan (61-66-69—196).

“We just kind of said before (Michael) and I started to let’s just play golf,” Shivers said. “Thumper (Galyean) and Bobby are both great players. We knew we had it in us today and it just feels really good.”

The former Seminole High and University of Houston golfer closed the round with birdies on the Par 5 17th hole and Par 3 18th hole to clinch the title.

It was the birdie he made on the 10th hole, however, that started to turn the tide for him and Pruitt.

Up until that point, neither Shivers nor Pruitt were able to cut into the three-shot lead that Galyean and Hutcherson had maintained throughout the front nine.

The shots picked up on both 10 and 11 cut the deficit to one before Shivers hit a fairway bunker shot to 12 feet and made the ensuing birdie putt on No. 14 to pull even.

“I hit a really good drive and I thought it was going to be short,” Shivers said. “I guess I had a lot of adrenaline going.

“I had wedge in my hand and Pruitt talked me off of it and hit a great shot.”

Brady Shivers (left) and Michael Pruitt (right) both point to the sky and celebrate after Shivers made a birdie putt on the 18th hole to win the Quarter Century Partnership Saturday on the Links Course at Odessa Country Club.

Pruitt matched his teammate’s effort on the very next hole by making birdie after hitting 9-iron inside five feet.

Hutcherson also made birdie on the hole and by that point, the tournament had boiled down to a two-team duel.

“We knew we had to step on the throttle because they’re going to make birdies coming in which they did,” Pruitt said.

After making pars on 16, that set the stage for Shivers to make his birdie putt on 17 before closing with a final putt down the slope to seal the victory.

Pruitt’s victory is his third overall in the Quarter Century Partnership after winning in 2014 with Zack Atkinson and 2016 with Brad Gibson.

Shivers is a first-time champion.

“I’m pretty good at picking partners,” Pruitt said. “The three partners that I’ve had out here are unbelievable,” he added. “I just play when I need to and it’s fun to watch.”

Pruitt and Shivers also shared a special moment on the 18th green.

After Shivers made his final birdie putt, both men pointed up towards the sky in honor of their good friends J.D. Dickerson and Shane Savage, who both passed away in 2020.

Dickerson was a past champion himself, winning in 2009.

“We just told each other throughout the day that we have two guys watching over us all day long,” Shivers said. “When that last putt fell in, we knew that we had some help for sure.”

>> Follow Tony Venegas on Twitter at @OA_TVenegas

Quarter Century Partnership

Thursday-Saturday, Links Course and Old Course, Odessa Country Club

Championship Flight

Michael Pruitt-Brady Shivers, 65-62-62—189; 2. Alfred Galyean-Bobby Hutcherson, 62-62-67—191; 3. Brian Scherer-Martin Board, 66-64-65—195; 4. Colby Harwell-Josh Logan, 61-66-69—196; 5. Cory Bull-Alex Ellis, 68-65-65—198; 6. (tie) Brian Madison-Josh Ham, 68-64-67—198; Kelly Grunewald-Kevin Boscamp, 67-67-65—198; and Jay McHugh-Curtis Harris, 65-68-66—199; 9. (tie) Brett Nichols-Will Holle, 66-66-68—200; and Michael Carnes-Casey Carnes, 65-68-67—200; 11. Jordan Woolf-Jace Moore, 66-70-65—201; 12. (tie) Neil Dufford-Ciro Baeza, 66-67-69—202; True Graves-Blake Visnon, 69-65-68—202; and Bobby Massa-Scott Rundell, 68-69-65—202; 15. (tie) Brandon Lawson-Michael Randle, 68-67-68—203; and Mike Maes-Zack Winkler, 65-66-72—203; 17. (tie) John Estes-Trey Todd, 69-72-63—204; and Tyler Sheppard-Alex Gutesha, 68-69-67—204; 19. Hunter Rawls-Dillon Vaughn, 69-70-66—205; 20. (tie) Rick Houston-Terence Begnel, 70-71-65—206; Kacy Groves-Tyson Turnbow, 71-69-66—206; Lee Prucka-Hunter Hendrix, 66-69-71—206; and Tad Darland-Tanner Evans, 67-69-70—206; 24. Colby Amparan-Gary Ezmerlain, 71-67-70—208; 25. (tie) Jeffery Hogan-Jeff Murray, 69-71-69—209; and Ryan Havens-Gary Varnadore, 69-72-68—209; 27. (tie) Shawn Savage-David Bolen, 69-74-67—210; and Jeremiah Luttrell-Lane Branum, 70-69-71—210.

First Flight

x-Won on scorecard playoff

x-Koy Stribling, 65-69-65—199; 2. Brett Lossin-Danny Moralez, 65-66-68—199; 3. Tate Schwarz-Kelby Bridges, 65-66-68—199; 4. Heath Bailey-David Turrentine, 66-70-66—202; 5. Casey Bridges-Jerry Dugan, 64-69-70—203; 6. Tyler Barcena-Ryan Barcena, 66-70-68—204; 7. Luke Groves-Derrick Pursley, 65-73-68—206; 8. Ryan Wiliams-Bryan Howard, 64-74-70—206; 9. Ryne Echols-Logan Hargrove, 65-69-75—209; 10. Tom Hawkins-Chris Rasnick, 66-77-67—210.

Second Flight

Chris Beaty-Travis Franco, 68-65-73—206; 2. Drew Allen-Will Kinnaird, 68-71-68—207; 3. Phil George-Brett Felker, 68-71-69—208; 4. (tie) Alberto Nabarrette-Michael Milliken, 68-67-74—209; Lynn Lawrence-Randy Nelson, 70-72-67—209; and Steven Rice-Terry Rice, 68-71-60—209; 7. (tie) Coy Edge-Brian Ulrich, 70-70-70—210; and Marshall Morgan-Mickey Jones, 71-70-69—210; 9. (tie) Jeremy Denman-Cullen Parker, 69-69-74—212; and Brandon Warne-Robert Rigney, 68-74-70—212; 11. (tie) Brent Sims-Neil Hayes, 76-68-69—213; Josh Hogan-Sterling Swach, 74-69-70—213; and Pat Dennis-Dean Fields, 71-68-74—213; 14. Josh Parrott-Brad Ralston, 72-70-72—214; 15. (tie) Kyle Johnson-Trey Perkins, 68-75-74—217; and Brian Welch-Casey Maxwell, 71-74-72—217; 17. David Waldrop-Rocky Huston, 69-75-75—219; 18. Zach Burnett-Andy Gwyn, 79-69-73—221.

Third Flight

Mark Jones-Jim McNeil, 69-70-70—209; 2. Willy Patterson-Kevin Bartley, 69-69-73—211; 3. Skeet Glover-Andrew Davis, 71-71-70—212; 4. Darren Seglem-Michael Rockafellow, 71-70-72—213; 5. (tie) Joe Thaggard-Nic Bryson, 72-72-70—214; and Les Littlejohn-Kevin Rigges, 68-75-71—214; 7. Sean Trotter-Stacy Trotter, 68-75-72—215; 8. Mike Syverson-Brandon Battle, 71-73-72—216; 9. (tie) Jay Arrick-Buddy Everett, 71-74-74—219; and Tommy Campbell-Brian Cornejo, 72-72-75—219; 11. Bobby Murray-Tommy Pipes, 72-75-73—220; 12. (tie) Jimmy Bridges-Trevor Adams, 72-77-73—222; and Chas Weatherby-Ed Barcena, 70-75-77—222; 14. Bobby Hill-Shawn Anderson, 72-78-75—225.

Fourth Flight

Ricky Whitaker-Justin Whitaker, 73-69-72—214; 2. Ovidio Bustamante-Douglas Longaman, 74-72-69—215; 3. Mike Hooper-Mike Ledsome, 76-73-68—217; 4. (tie) Leo Hinojos-Armando Hinojos, 75-73-71—219; and Brian Milson-Mike Talley, 76-70-73—219; 6. Blake Bridges-Daniel Gray, 73-72-75—220; 6. Brian Knighten-Randy Lewis, 75-73-73—221; 7, (tie) Rob Sterling-Davis Cranfill, 74-74-75—223; Travis Coombes-Brian Laing, 76-75-72—223; and Scott St. Louis-Todd Bailey, 73-78-72—223; 10. Roberto Navarrete-Adrian Navarrette, 79-73-73—225; 11. Chris Cole-Steve Hendricks, 77-72-77—226; 12. (tie) Paul Sorenson-Mikey Milam, 78-73-76—227; Darryl Burton-Bill Burton, 76-76-75—227; and Nathan Gann-Stephen Hill, 74-78-75—227; 15. Terry Shipman-Jerry Hix, 79-77-77—233.

Fifth Flight

Angel Nabarrette-Linc Armes, 73-68-73—214; 2. Bill Stanford-Gary Dunkerson, 76-69-73—218; 3. (tie) Jim Werner-Tom Hill, 75-72-72—219; and Carl Crowder-Rodney McKee, 71-69-79—219; 5. Micah Foster-Brad Ward, 77-72-72—221; 6. Patrick Overby-Robbie Richards, 74-75-74—223; 7. Phil Carrasco-Fred Camcacho, 74-75-75—224; 8. Bobby Schwarz-John Philbeck, 74-76-76—226; 9. Glynn Braudaway-Terry Rudd, 72-79-76—227; 10. (tie) Mickey Padilla-Gus Munoz, 77-79-73—229; and Jim Goates-Kirk Edwards, 77-70-82—229; 12. Augustine Moralez-Roman Reyes, 75-73-82—230; 13. (tie) Jason Taylor-Steve Kemp, 76-77-78—231; and Ron Lipsey-Chris Holcomb, 74-78-79—231; 15. Cory Chitty-Rob Bussey, 74-76-84—234; 16. Josh Baughman-Jimmy Matthews, 75-79-81—235.

Sixth Flight

Roger Montemayor-Scott Fulton, 79-67-76—222; 2. Cortney Smith-Christopher Snapp, 80-69-75—224; 3. Gary Felker-Kenneth Ray, 80-73-72—225; 4. Craig Echols-David Nix, 78-73-75—226; 5. Curtis Baze-Billy Harkins, 79-72-76—227; 6. Mark Valdez-Stanley Drew Adams, 78-78-72—228; 7. Matt Lippman-Bailey Haller, 78-75-76—229; 8. Martin Graves-Christopher Foster, 82-73-78—233; 9. Fred Pomroy-Jim Pomroy, 83-73-78—234; 10. Keith Trower-John Hopkins, 78-76-81—235; 11. Paul Weaver-Bradley Howell, 85-76-75—236; 12. Dan Hollmann-J Hollmann, 83-76-78—237; 13. (tie) Bryan Evans-Jeremy Hill, 85-76-78—239; and Justin Ford-Jay Nabors, 87-77-75—239.

Seventh Flight

Ray Elliott-Kristopher Elliott, 76-66-78—220; 2. Lance Wood-Jerry Davis, 78-71-75—224; 3. Foy McClelland-Maurizio Iaquaniello 78-76-71—225; 4. Daniel Bright-Ryan Scott, 78-74-76—228; 5. (tie) Albert Seybert-Steven Brooks, 80-75-74—229; Mark Acklin-Roger McVay, 80-73-76—229; and Derrick Bush-Jarel Renfro, 79-77-73—229; 8. Robert Sims-Jeff Adams, 75-76-81—232; 9. (tie) Kelly Evans-Franklin Deaderick, 77-79-79—235; and Mike Bridges-David Long, 77-76-72—235; 11. (tie) Pascal Bedard-Joel Edwards, 78-80-78—236; and Bobby Davis-Johnny Carter, 80-77-79—236; 13. (tie) Greg Burnett-Lanny Gortney, 79-78-80—237; Jim Stuart-Randy Daniell, 80-74-83—237; Mike Stahl-Travis Fisher, 77-79-81—237; and Jacob Moore-Santos Moroles, 80-76-81—237: Larry Del Bosque-Matt Weatherly, 78-83-WD—WD.

Eighth Flight

William Stewart-Braden Hood, 83-73-73—229; 2. Jim Rose-Mickey Matthwes, 83-72-75—230; 3. Edgar Baiza Jr.-Ivan Meraz, 81-74-78—233; 4. Jon Dunn-David Dunn, 83-73-79—235; 5. Phil Fouche-Todd Fouche, 82-79-76—237; 6. Russell Worthen-Nick Worthen, 81-78-79—238; 7. (tie) Doug Ham-Bucky Lewis, 81-81-80—242; and Kaleb Herren-Boyd Cowan, 86-76-80—242; 9. Rocky Anderson-Sam Ares, 82-82-79—243; 10. Paul Girard-Johnny Guerrero, 85-76-85—246; 11. Dan Young-Rick Skillern, 85-78-85—248; 12. Tim Edgmon-Chris Garrett, 88-77-84—249; 13. Travis Hagen-Shawn Brown, 81-82-94—257.

Ninth Flight

Blake Batte-John Wilkins, 74-74-78—226; 2. Rick Reynolds-Homer Daniels, 78-76-73—227; 3. Tommy Clifton-Cody Cooper, 79-77-80—236; 4. Michael Moore-Robert Bloomshield, 83-80-76—239; 5. Chris Rose-Paul Robinson, 84-79-77—240; 6. Terry Miller-Kary Duncan, 79-76-88—243; 7. Jim Brown-Bryce Harper, 81-79-76—246; 8. (tie) Caleb Tash-Jim Livesay, 85-79-84—248; and Kevin Coombes-Frosty Gilliam, 79-83-86—248; 10. Roy Bobbitt-Hal Brockett, 85-86-80—251; 11. Mark Waters-Brian Kimbrell, 85-81-90—256; 12. Joshua Housman-Casey Swaim, 81-86-90—257.

Tenth Flight