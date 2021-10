The Dolphins sit at 1-5 and fingers are being pointed at everyone. This season is going not as expected as expectations were so high for this team after a 10 win season. But we also saw this happen previously when Adam Gase came in and made the playoffs in his first season, followed by 2 years of disappointment. There were no expectations in year 1 under Brian Flores, but he and the team surprised the NFL by winning 10 games during a rebuild. Now Flores finds himself on the hot seat as fans call for some sort of change to help salvage this season.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO