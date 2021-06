Nate Diaz vs. Leon Edwards Odds: Bettors Backing Underdog Diaz. There are no pound-for-pound rankings when it comes to trying to gauge the UFC’s most popular fighters. But, if I had to bet on who it is, my money would be on Nate Diaz. That’s why, despite the fact that we haven’t seen him in the octagon for almost two years, and Nate Diaz vs. Leon Edwards odds are so long on him, he’s still one of the most popular picks to win at UFC 263.