Opening eyes: College offers pouring in for Lobo football team

Little Elm head football coach Kendrick Brown smiled when asked if anyone from this year’s team has the potential to be the next Cole Beasley or Ryan Watts. An option-style quarterback who led Little Elm to the UIL Class 4A playoffs in back-to-back years, Beasley has accumulated more than 5,000 receiving yards and 33 touchdowns during a professional career in the NFL that is now entering its 10th season – from 2012-2018 with the Dallas Cowboys and since 2018 with the Buffalo Bills.