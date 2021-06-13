Behringer-Crawford Museum’s Music@BCM concert series returns Thursday June 17 with Steve Bonafel
Break out the lawn chairs and pack up the picnic basket, Behringer-Crawford Museum’s annual summer concert series is back for 2021. The Thursday evening outdoor music tradition resumes on June 17 and continues weekly through August 19. The opening night concert features Northern Kentucky bluegrass and country singer/songwriter Steve Bonafel, who performs original songs based on the history of the region, accompanied by multiple award-winning Nashville recording artists Jesse Lynn and the TNT Express.www.nkytribune.com