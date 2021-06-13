Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

Behringer-Crawford Museum’s Music@BCM concert series returns Thursday June 17 with Steve Bonafel

Posted by 
Northern Kentucky Tribune
Northern Kentucky Tribune
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Break out the lawn chairs and pack up the picnic basket, Behringer-Crawford Museum’s annual summer concert series is back for 2021. The Thursday evening outdoor music tradition resumes on June 17 and continues weekly through August 19. The opening night concert features Northern Kentucky bluegrass and country singer/songwriter Steve Bonafel, who performs original songs based on the history of the region, accompanied by multiple award-winning Nashville recording artists Jesse Lynn and the TNT Express.

www.nkytribune.com
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Northern Kentucky Tribune

Lexington, KY
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
515K+
Views
ABOUT

A signature project of The Center, The Tribune gives Northern Kentucky its daily newspaper back. An online-only, comprehensive newspaper will focus on local issues, people, schools and business in ways that will build community and encourage civic engagement.

 http://www.kycpsj.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bcm#Northern Kentucky#Bluegrass#The Tnt Express#Bcm#Wnop Jazz Radio#Kw Mechanical#Ashley Development
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
Related
South Hadley, MAthereminder.com

Let the music play: South Hadley Summer Concert Series returns

SOUTH HADLEY – The South Hadley Recreation Department is back with its annual summer concert series July 1 through Aug. 26 from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Town Commons, with nine acts already set up. The concert series is funded solely by donations. This year's series is funded by the Village...
Homewood, ILhfchronicle.com

Trail Mix Music Fest will return to Izaak Walton as a 3-day concert series

What was formerly known as Trail Mix Music Fest is returning to Izaak Walton Nature Preserve on June 18, the first event in what is now the Trail Mix Acoustic Concert Series. In years past, Trail Mix took place entirely in one day. This year, instead of a more traditional music festival, it’s been rebranded as a “concert series” with the event split up into three evenings — June 18, Aug. 13 and Oct. 1.
Simpson County, KYFranklin Favorite

Summer Nights Concert Series returns June 18

The Franklin-Simpson Renaissance Summer Nights Concert Series returns June 18 with the first of six Friday night concerts on the Courthouse square. The concerts were not held last year due to the pandemic. The Brandon Harris Band starts the series off on June 18 followed by Ferris Buellers Day Off...
Wichita, KScommunityvoiceks.com

Joseph Vincelli Headlines Return of Summer Concert Series

The annual Summer Concert Series at Bradley Fair in Wichita is back this year, after a one-year COVID-19 break. The 5-week series kicks off this Thursday featuring live music artists from a variety of musical genres. The lineup for 2021 will feature local standouts including Arthur Gunn and Injoy Fountain, Kim Scott and Kayla Waters, Joseph Vincelli, as well as jazz artists and members of the Wichita Symphony.
Grafton, WIozaukeepress.com

GALA concert series to return July 29

Grafton Area Live Arts, Inc. will begin its summer concert series in Veterans Memorial Park along the Milwaukee River on Thursday, July 29. The outdoor music series will take place from 6:30 to 9 p.m. every Thursday through Aug. 19 at the park, 1000 13th Ave. The names of performing groups were not yet announced by press time.
Musicgeauganews.com

Northeast Ohio Musical Heritage Association Summer Concert Series

MUSIC runs 4:30 – 7 p.m.. This OUTDOOR PICNIC CONCERT SERIES is entirely BYOB – no food or drink will be provided at the venue, but please feel free to pack something delicious to enjoy during the show! NO FOOD OR DRINK SOLD AT CONCERT. Plan to leave your circle clean – We are a Leave No Trace event!
Perrysburg, OHtoledo.com

Wednesday at Woodland Lunchtime Concert Series Presents Music by Much 2 Much

Much 2 Much will perform for the Wednesday at Woodland concert lunchtime concert series, Wednesday, June 16, from 12:00 noon to 1:00 p.m. in the shelter area in Woodland Park. Woodland Park is located on East Boundary, near State Route 795 in Perrysburg. Much 2 Much is a duo with Dave Fogle on drums, and Steve Mizer on keyboard. Pack a lunch and sit at one of the many picnic tables located in both the shade and sun for an afternoon of music you'll recognize but rarely hear live.
Manistique, MIpioneertribune.com

Community Concert series begins June 27

MANISTIQUE – The Community Concert Committee’s summer chamber music series is returning for 2021. All concerts are Sundays at 7:30 p.m. inside the Presbyterian Church in Manistique. The series begins June 27 with a program featuring world-famous accordionist Stas Venglevski. He is joined by concert committee music director and violinist Paul Lundin for a program of original compositions, arrangements and […]
Musiccentraloregondaily.com

Announcing the Munch & Music concert series lineup

We’re proud to announce the lineup for this year’s Summit Health Munch & Music summer concert series. July 8: Ron Artis II and the Truth with Fair Trade Boogie Band. July 22: Joseph with Isabeau Waia’u Walker and The Cole-Baker-Clark Collective. July 29: Cherry Poppin Daddies with Novacane. August 5:...
Longmont, CODaily Camera

Longmont Museum summer concert series kicks off Thursday

Longmont Museum is looking to put some swing back into everyone’s summer with a free summer concert lineup that kicks off Thursday, but it advises residents to make free reservations as seating is limited due to the ongoing pandemic. “With the move to level clear for Boulder County, we’re in...
MusicNews 12

Music at the Barn annual outdoor concert series returns to Weston

The Weston Historical Society kicked off its outdoor concert series, Music at the Barn, Sunday night. Logical Pretzel, a Steely Dan cover band, performed at the Father's Day concert that organizers said was a great day as they saw plenty of dads in attendance. They also said the concerts are...