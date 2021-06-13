Behringer-Crawford Museum’s Music@BCM concert series returns Thursday June 17 with Steve Bonafel

Much 2 Much will perform for the Wednesday at Woodland concert lunchtime concert series, Wednesday, June 16, from 12:00 noon to 1:00 p.m. in the shelter area in Woodland Park. Woodland Park is located on East Boundary, near State Route 795 in Perrysburg. Much 2 Much is a duo with Dave Fogle on drums, and Steve Mizer on keyboard. Pack a lunch and sit at one of the many picnic tables located in both the shade and sun for an afternoon of music you'll recognize but rarely hear live.