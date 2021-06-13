No Sullivan comeback as Pioneer wins 4-2

For once, Sullivan's Golden Arrows weren't able to come from behind — a second time, at least — but that wasn't the story of Saturday's Class 2A high school softball state championship game at Center Grove, a 4-2 loss to Pioneer.

This was a game Sullivan should have won.

Going into the game, all the stats pointed Pioneer's way. The Panthers, who have reached the state championship game every time one was played in the past four seasons, had whopping numbers across the board. Senior pitcher Hailey Gotshall, who stymied North Central as a freshman three seasons ago, had only lost one postseason game in her career, the 2019 Class A final game against Indianapolis Lutheran. The Panthers were 34-2 and hadn't lost since April.

On the field, however, the game proved to be a different story. Sullivan, which had played a much tougher schedule, got a great pitching performance from Kendal Edmondson, who was outstanding against Pioneer's power hitters. Although Gotshall won the Mental Attitude Award that seemed almost pre-ordained — Sullivan has no seniors who would have been eligible, after all — she was held to an 0-for-4 day by Edmondson (Gotshall was batting .609 entering the game) and Sullivan hit her hard, literally in Brooklyn Riley's case.

But the Panthers were still good enough to leave no margin for error, and Sullivan made two. And the Arrows left some runs on the diamond that would have come in handy later.

Pioneer took the lead in the top of the second inning on two balls hit into the sun in right field. One was dropped, the other was lost in the glare for a two-out, run-scoring double, and the Panthers were on the board.

Gotshall retired six of the first seven batters she faced — Jocey Wible had a two-out single in the second inning — but in the bottom of the third she gave up a leadoff walk to Lexi Grindstaff. Avery Wiltermood hit a one-out blast that was grabbed near the center-field fence, then Gracie Shorter doubled off the base of the left-field wall to put runners at second and third. Delainey Shorter kept the inning alive by working a walk, and Edmondson doubled down the left-field line for two runs.

Edmondson, who had survived two hits in the top of the third thanks to a heady defensive play by Gracie Shorter in center, then pitched around a leadoff walk in the fourth and retired the top three Pioneer hitters — batting .486, .609 and .583 respectively — in order in the fifth. But her teammates refused to pad the lead.

In the bottom of the fourth, Wible led off with a hit and Klaire Williams bunted her to second — a play on which both runners were safe when the Panthers tried for the force out and threw late. With one out, Kate Ridgway bunted for a hit and the bases were loaded with the Sullivan power coming to the plate.

But Wiltermood's topped roller was fielded by Gotshall, who flipped home for a force out. Catcher Mackenzie Walker threw late to third, but the Sullivan runner overran the base and was tagged out to end the inning. And after a two-out walk in the bottom of the fifth, Riley hammered a single but the Sullivan runner was thrown out at third.

So it was still a 2-1 game going into the sixth inning, and the Arrows got themselves in trouble immediately. Edmondson hit the first batter, and a force play failed to materialize when the Arrows — defending a possible bunt — were out of position for a smooth play at second. A fly ball and a sacrifice left runners at second and third with two outs, but an error allowed both runs to score and Crystabelle Blickenstaff followed with a double to make it 4-2.

Grindstaff had a two-out single in the sixth and Delainey Shorter a two-out walk in the seventh, but both were stranded. No miracle comeback this time.

"We had it," coach Lela Earley said afterward. "We just couldn't hold it together."

Riley, who hit the ball hard all three times — including a shot off Gotshall for a painful 1-3 putout in the second inning — was on deck as the game ended, and would have represented the winning run had she gotten to the plate.

"I was ready," the Sullivan catcher said after the game. "I was looking forward to it this time."

Riley had been kind enough to check on Gotshall's condition after the second-inning out, incidentally. "I made sure she was OK," Riley said. "It wasn't on purpose . . . I'd rather she had moved out of the way [so the line shot would have been a hit]."

Edmondson, Riley's batterymate, threw with more velocity than she had most of the season, but was saddled with the loss despite not giving up an earned run against a team that had been averaging nearly 10 runs per game.

"I didn't pitch all week in practice," she said, "so I had a lot of rest."

So although she was able to smile when her two-run double was mentioned — "I was happy about that," Edmondson admitted — she added, "I'm kind of upset. We've still got next year [with every Arrow eligible to return] . . . but [this season] probably should've been better."

"I think we've overcome a lot in getting to this point, and I'm really proud of us," Riley said, "but we made a lot of errors, and it cost us."

"Not the ending I wanted," Earley said. "But I tell them, 'The past is the past. Move on and get over it.' I'm proud of the way we played [this year] and we'll get back and work hard and try to come back next year. We've got a lot to look forward to."