Florence, KY

Institute for Justice joins fight defending state’s school choice program on behalf of NKY family

Northern Kentucky Tribune
Northern Kentucky Tribune
 10 days ago
The Institute for Justice (IJ) last week moved to intervene on behalf of Florence parent Akia McNeary and Newport great-grandparent Nancy Deaton to defend Kentucky’s new school choice program, the Education Opportunity Account (EOA) Program, from a lawsuit filed Monday. IJ is the nation’s leading advocate for school choice, having won 24 school choice litigation fights, including three at the U.S. Supreme Court, the most recent of which was the landmark decision Espinoza v. Montana Department of Revenue in 2020.

Northern Kentucky Tribune

Northern Kentucky Tribune

A signature project of The Center, The Tribune gives Northern Kentucky its daily newspaper back. An online-only, comprehensive newspaper will focus on local issues, people, schools and business in ways that will build community and encourage civic engagement.

