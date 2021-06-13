Virus suppressed by pandemic making a resurgence in the South, CDC advises residents to be vigilant
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is advising people in Kentucky and states to the south to look out for a respiratory illness that is spreading in the region. The disease is inter-seasonal respiratory syncytial virus. RSV cases have been reported in Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Texas, Louisiana, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi and the Carolinas.www.nkytribune.com