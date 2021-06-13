Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Virus suppressed by pandemic making a resurgence in the South, CDC advises residents to be vigilant

Posted by 
Northern Kentucky Tribune
Northern Kentucky Tribune
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is advising people in Kentucky and states to the south to look out for a respiratory illness that is spreading in the region. The disease is inter-seasonal respiratory syncytial virus. RSV cases have been reported in Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Texas, Louisiana, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi and the Carolinas.

www.nkytribune.com
View All 5 Commentsarrow_down
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Northern Kentucky Tribune

Lexington, KY
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
515K+
Views
ABOUT

A signature project of The Center, The Tribune gives Northern Kentucky its daily newspaper back. An online-only, comprehensive newspaper will focus on local issues, people, schools and business in ways that will build community and encourage civic engagement.

 http://www.kycpsj.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
State
Louisiana State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Viruses#Cdc#Infants#Rsv#Kentucky Health News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthFox News

Do vaccinated people need COVID-19 tests?

Do I need to get tested for COVID-19 if I'm vaccinated?. No, you can skip routine testing, with some exceptions. The latest guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says you don't need to be tested or to quarantine if you're fully vaccinated, even if you’ve been exposed to someone who was sick. An exception is if you develop COVID-19 symptoms such as fever, cough and fatigue.
Public Healthnorthwestgeorgianews.com

CDC advisers to meet on heart inflammation link to COVID-19 shots

U.S. public health advisers will meet to discuss a potential link between COVID-19 shots that use messenger RNA technology and heart inflammation after hundreds of vaccinated people experienced a condition called myocarditis. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will gather on June 18 to...
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

CDC Further Investigating Heart Inflammation Cases After Pfizer, Moderna Covid-19 Vaccination

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) wants to get at the heart of this matter. As I first covered for Forbes in late April, there have been reports of people developing myocarditis or pericarditis after receiving doses of either the Pfizer/BioNTech or the Moderna Covid-19 mRNA vaccine. Leah Campbell and Robert Hart have since given updates for Forbes on such reports including a case series of seven teenage boys in the U.S. developing “chest pain and heart inflammation within days of receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 shot.”
Public Healthgraysonrecord.com

CDC warns of resurgence of RSV cases in the region

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is advising people in Kentucky and states to the south to look out for a respiratory illness that is spreading in the region. The disease is inter-seasonal respiratory syncytial virus. RSV cases have been reported in Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Texas, Louisiana, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi and the Carolinas.
Public Healthaappublications.org

CDC advises broader testing for RSV due to regional spikes

Clinicians are being advised to broaden their testing for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in patients with acute respiratory illness who test negative for SARS-CoV-2, following a recent spike in areas of the South. In a health alert advisory issued today, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also is...
Public HealthMedscape News

Trust in CDC, FDA Took a Beating During Pandemic

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. Trust in the CDC and FDA has decreased dramatically during the COVID-19 pandemic among health care professionals, according to a new WebMD/Medscape poll. Out of nearly 2,000 U.S. nurses surveyed on Medscape between May 25 and...
Public HealthPittsburgh Post-Gazette

CDC designates delta virus ‘variant of concern’

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now calls the delta variant of the novel coronavirus, also known as B.1.617.2, a “variant of concern.”. The variant of concern designation is given to strains of the virus that scientists believe are more transmissible or can cause more severe disease. Vaccines, treatments and tests that detect the virus may also be less effective against a variant of concern.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Daily Mail

More evidence Covid vaccines are working: Just 0.01% of 101 million fully immunized Americans were reinfected with the virus - and 160 have died

A very small percentage of people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 later contract the disease, a new report published on Tuesday finds. So-called 'breakthrough cases' occur when people test positive for coronavirus at least 14 days after receiving their final dose of the vaccine. According to the Centers for...
Public Healthsouthcentralfloridalife.com

CDC advises all eligible Americans be vaccinated against COVID-19

The Centers for Disease Control last week warned the highly contagious COVID-19 delta variant is likely to become the dominant strain in United States. Research released last week indicated the delta variant made hospitalization more than twice as likely than for patients with the original alpha variant. “It’s more transmissible...
Public HealthPosted by
Panhandle Post

Virus cases drop, health officials warn of fall resurgence

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota health officials warned that despite coronavirus cases declining to the lowest rates since the early days of the pandemic, the state could see a resurgence of the virus in the fall if not enough people are vaccinated against COVID-19. State epidemiologist Josh Clayton says that the coronavirus is a respiratory virus, meaning there is a risk of a resurgence when people gather indoors as the weather cools.
Public HealthPosted by
Salon

Can people vaccinated against COVID-19 still spread the coronavirus?

Syringes with the Astrazeneca active ingredient (l-r), Comirnaty from Biontech/Pfizer and from Moderna lie prepared in trays for vaccination against Corona. (Robert Michael/picture alliance via Getty Images) This article was originally published on The Conversation. When the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed its guidelines about mask-wearing on...
Public Healthtexasstandard.org

‘Texas CDC’ Will Aim To Improve Statewide Response To Pandemics

The COVID-19 pandemic caught many in Texas off guard. And poor understanding of the situation statewide, as well as piecemeal state, local and federal responses, had deadly consequences. So far, over 50,000 Texans have died from COVID-19 and over 2.5 million people in the state have contracted the illness. But...
Public Healthnaked capitalism

CDC Continues on Form: Suppressing Aerosol Transmission in Covid FAQ, “See No Evil” Testing for Breakthrough Cases

The nation’s — some say the world’s — premier public health agency continues to butcher its messaging on how Covid is transmitted. I read their Covid FAQ the other day (Updated May 25, 2021) and nearly stroked out. Here from the Covid FAQ landing page is the second item, “Spread.” I have helpfully highlighted a few of the offending passages:
KidsLaredo Morning Times

As coronavirus recedes, colds and common viruses are back - especially among children

Gina and Rob Domaoal's infant son was in day care for three months last year before the coronavirus shut it down. By the time Eli returned to a child-care center in early June, he had been all but quarantined for 15 months, so unaccustomed to being around other children that when they took him to a playground earlier this spring, he hung back at the edge and watched.
KidsPosted by
SlashGear

CDC warns atypical RSV spike in parts of US puts young kids at risk

A common cold virus called respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is unusually active in southern regions in the US, according to the Centers for Disease Control. This virus, which can cause serious illnesses in some people including young kids, is typically active in the fall and winter seasons. However, due to pandemic-related changes in society, the virus is now appearing later than usual.