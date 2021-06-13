Virus suppressed by pandemic making a resurgence in the South, CDC advises residents to be vigilant

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) wants to get at the heart of this matter. As I first covered for Forbes in late April, there have been reports of people developing myocarditis or pericarditis after receiving doses of either the Pfizer/BioNTech or the Moderna Covid-19 mRNA vaccine. Leah Campbell and Robert Hart have since given updates for Forbes on such reports including a case series of seven teenage boys in the U.S. developing “chest pain and heart inflammation within days of receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 shot.”