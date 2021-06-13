Letter: Kudos to new and former Union Leader staff

To the Editor: I worked at the Union Leader when Paul Lacaillade and Tom Mueller were both editors. I have since travelled extensively and thoroughly miss the professional and heart that the paper has always had as its cornerstone. I would like to subscribe as a patron again. I was a photographer reporter and editor using both my maiden name of Allen and Monier later on. I was personally invited to work as a staffer by Publisher William Loeb. Let’s face it: the Left just doesn’t get it. May God bless you all as you continue to state that the TRUTH WILL SET US FREE. Kudos to the new and former staff!