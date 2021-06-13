Letter: Kudos to new and former Union Leader staff

To the Editor: I worked at the Union Leader when Paul Lacaillade and Tom Mueller were both editors. I have since travelled extensively and thoroughly miss the professional and heart that the paper has always had as its cornerstone. I would like to subscribe as a patron again. I was a photographer reporter and editor using both my maiden name of Allen and Monier later on. I was personally invited to work as a staffer by Publisher William Loeb. Let’s face it the Left just doesn’t get it. May God bless you all as you continue to state that the TRUTH WILL SET US FREE. Kudos to the new and former staff!