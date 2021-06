We’ve made it, its Round 2 Game 1 of the Jazz vs Clippers series. My anxiety while watching this game was through the roof! The Jazz in the first half just could not find a nice rhythm, at all! But, Mitchell came out of halftime with FIRE in his eyes dropping 45 pts, 3 rebounds and 5 assist. Donovan did what we needed to be done which was LEAD his team during their dark times and finish. Rudy Gobert had a last minute block that sealed the game.