Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Denver, CO

The Top 10 Paint Color Trends for Home Interiors in 2021

By Sponsored: Advertising Content
snntv.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOriginally Posted On: Paint Color Trends 2021 | Pinnacle Roofing | Aurora, Denver, CO (pinnacleroofingassociates.com) Based out of Aurora, CO, Pinnacle Roofing Associates prides itself on providing a full and expansive range of roofing services for customers in the Denver Metro area, including interior painting. As professional interior painters, we’re required to keep ourselves educated when it comes to the latest color trends. That way, we can help guide our customers to make the absolute best aesthetic choice for their home. Every year, new colors and tastes come along. Here, we’ll be taking a look at the top 10 paint color trends for home interiors in 2021.

www.snntv.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Denver, CO
Lifestyle
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Color Management#Painting#Interiors#Aurora Co#Caribe Caribe#Aurora Littleton
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Interior Design
News Break
Paintings
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
CNN

NYC Democratic mayoral primary to proceed to ranked-choice counting after no candidate wins majority outright, CNN projects

(CNN) — The New York City Democratic mayoral primary winner will be determined using ranked-choice voting tabulation, CNN projected on Tuesday night. But the question that will dominate the coming process is much simpler: Can Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, who raced out to a lead after an initial count of early and primary day in-person voting, hold on to his advantage?
ChinaFOXBusiness

Hong Kong's last pro-democracy newspaper says 'goodbye' this week

Hong Kong's last pro-democracy newspaper, The Apple Daily, is printing its final edition Thursday. The last edition comes after Hong Kong police raided the newspaper said police raided offices last week, arresting five editors and executives who are still awaiting their release and freezing $2.3 million in assets linked to the outlet.
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

U.S. not expected to hit Biden's 70% COVID vaccination goal by July 4

Washington — Top U.S. officials acknowledged Tuesday that the U.S. will not meet President Biden's goal of having 70% of American adults receiving at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose by July 4. But White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients announced that the U.S. has vaccinated at least 70% of U.S. adults ages 30 and older.
CharitiesPosted by
CBS News

Warren Buffett resigns from Gates Foundation, donates $4.1 billion

Warren Buffett said he is stepping down from his role with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, noting in a statement that he has been an "inactive" trustee of the organization. His decision to step down comes at an uncertain time for the foundation as the Gates last month announced they are divorcing after 27 years of marriage.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CBS News

Pelosi considers committee to investigate the January 6 attack

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans to announce this week whether she will create a select committee to investigate the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, her spokesperson tweeted. Several news outlets, including CBS News, initially reported that Pelosi had told some House Democrats that she would create a committee to investigate the attack, citing a source familiar with her comments.