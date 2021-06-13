Originally Posted On: Paint Color Trends 2021 | Pinnacle Roofing | Aurora, Denver, CO (pinnacleroofingassociates.com) Based out of Aurora, CO, Pinnacle Roofing Associates prides itself on providing a full and expansive range of roofing services for customers in the Denver Metro area, including interior painting. As professional interior painters, we’re required to keep ourselves educated when it comes to the latest color trends. That way, we can help guide our customers to make the absolute best aesthetic choice for their home. Every year, new colors and tastes come along. Here, we’ll be taking a look at the top 10 paint color trends for home interiors in 2021.