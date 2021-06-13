Cancel
Port Arthur, TX

[GORE] Port Arthur Massacre Police Tape Footage: Part One

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the article⁣This is part one; part two can be found here: ⁣https://worldtruthvideos.org/w....atch/gore-port-arthu. ⁣The Port Arthur Massacre: The Backstory. The Port Arthur Massacre was mass shooting in and around Port Arthur, Tasmania, Australia, on April 28–29, 1996, that left 35 people dead and some 18 wounded; the gunman, Martin Bryant, was later sentenced to 35 life terms. It was the country’s worst mass murder, and it led to stricter gun controls, notably a near ban on all fully automatic or semiautomatic firearms. At the time of the attacks, Bryant was 28 years old and living in New Town, a suburb of Hobart. He was intellectually disabled, with a history of erratic behavior. He left school early and later received a disability pension following a psychiatric evaluation. In 1987 he began working as a handyman for Helen Harvey, a lottery heiress, and the two became close friends. In 1992 she died in a car accident that left Bryant severely injured. Some speculated that he caused the crash, since he was known to grab the wheel while Harvey was driving. However, he denied any wrongdoing. As the sole inheritor of Harvey’s estate, Bryant became wealthy. After his father committed suicide in 1993, Bryant traveled extensively and allegedly began to stockpile guns.

