A ‘Ted’ TV Series Is Headed to Peacock

The NBC Universal streaming service has given a 10-episode straight-to-series order to a live-action Ted series based on MacFarlane's comedy film franchise about a talking teddy bear. The Hollywood Reporter's Lesley Goldberg reports that NBCUniversal Entertainment Content chairman Susan Rovner pitched the idea of bringing Ted back as a TV series and MacFarlane suggested it be a prequel. “Seth has a superpower of creating fandoms and Ted is a shining example of his ability to create beloved characters that we can’t get enough of,” Rovner said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “We are so lucky to bring this project to Peacock viewers who will have an opportunity to see their favorite foul-mouthed teddy bear once again.” The first Ted film, released in 2012, grossed $550 million at the box office. Ted 2 made $217 million in 2015.