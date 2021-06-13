Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 16

Spoilers below for anyone who hasn't yet watched the Season 6 finale of Fear the Walking Dead, so be warned!. Even though fans have known for weeks that Fear the Walking Dead was gearing up for a potentially nuclear ending for Season 6, thanks to the deadly machinations of Teddy's "End Is the Beginning" cult, I still wasn't fully prepared for the finale to actually GO THERE. Only one of the missiles actually deployed, which is a depressing silver lining, but the one that did was equipped with ten warheads, and viewers saw some of the literally groundbreaking destruction that was caused by those that detonated. And we didn't even see all of the explosions, so Season 7 could definitely bring the boom when it starts up later this year.