TV Series

Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 16

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 16 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!

#Walking Dead Season 6#Fear The Walking Dead#Dead Season
TV Series
Entertainment
TV & Videos
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

Fear The Walking Dead showrunner says: We’re sticking around for a while

In an interview with Kirsten Acuna of Insider, Ian Goldberg, co-showrunner of Fear the Walking Dead, says the seventh season of the series isn’t the end as far as he knows. With the Walking Dead’s flagship series and the second spin-off, The Walking Dead: World Beyond, both in their final seasons, it’s a valid question. Insider also said that AMC does not have any renewal news to share for Fear TWD.
TV Seriessideshow.com

The Walking Dead Final Season: Release Date, Spin-offs, and More

The Walking Dead television series has gone on for over a decade. Its many seasons and episodes have ranged from totally unforgettable to meandering. It has given us iconic characters to aspire to like Rick Grimes and his tenacious son Carl. The AMC series has produced equally epic villains such as Negan and the Governor. Ratings and viewership peaked at insurmountable heights and dipped back to humble numbers.
TV SeriesComicBook

Teddy Drops a Bomb on the Fear the Walking Dead Finale’s Opening Credits

Teddy Maddox (John Glover) ushers in a second apocalypse when the Season 6 finale of Fear the Walking Dead goes nuclear. The escaped serial killer, locked away decades ago by detective John Dorie Sr. (Keith Carradine) but freed from prison by the outbreak of a zombie apocalypse, is bringing about his "new beginning" with a submarine-launched missile that will soon unload ten warheads over Texas. The imminent destruction leaves the survivors scrambling for safety in the Season 6 finale, "The Beginning," where Teddy escapes with twisted true believer Dakota (Zoe Colletti) for front row seats to watch the blast threatening to annihilate Morgan Jones (Lennie James) and his group of survivors.
TV SeriesPosted by
TheWrap

Is ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ About to Collide With ‘World Beyond’?

(This article contains spoilers for the season 6 finale of “Fear the Walking Dead.”) Now that is follow-through. I’m not sure many people expected actually expected much of anything would happen with the nuke when we learned that Teddy’s doomsday cult wanted to blow everybody on “Fear the Walking Dead” up. Obviously, it’s a pretty exciting threat to have to deal with, but come on. Did you really think a nuke would go off on this show?
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Fear The Walking Dead's Season 6 Finale Director Talks Explosive Cliffhanger And Big Deaths

Spoilers below for anyone who hasn't yet watched the Season 6 finale of Fear the Walking Dead, so be warned!. Even though fans have known for weeks that Fear the Walking Dead was gearing up for a potentially nuclear ending for Season 6, thanks to the deadly machinations of Teddy's "End Is the Beginning" cult, I still wasn't fully prepared for the finale to actually GO THERE. Only one of the missiles actually deployed, which is a depressing silver lining, but the one that did was equipped with ten warheads, and viewers saw some of the literally groundbreaking destruction that was caused by those that detonated. And we didn't even see all of the explosions, so Season 7 could definitely bring the boom when it starts up later this year.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

The Walking Dead: Origins: AMC Sets Summer Specials for Season 11 Prep

With the 11th and final season of The Walking Dead set to kick off on Sunday, August 22, AMC and the fine folks behind TWD are kicking off "11 Weeks of Reveals until Season 11" with a big announcement. Starting July 15 on AMC+, a series of specials titled The Walking Dead: Origins will explore the journeys of the series' most celebrated characters. Over the course of four weeks, the spotlight will shine on Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus), Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride), Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan), and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) with each episode charting the story of the zombie apocalypse from the point of view of a single character and is set to feature new interviews and narrations from the actors that portray these iconic characters, along with clips from the most pivotal moments of their journeys so far.
TV Seriesflickeringmyth.com

New images from The Walking Dead’s eleventh and final season

Three images have been released from the eleventh and final season of AMC’s zombie drama series The Walking Dead, featuring Lydia (Cassidy McClincy), Rosita (Christian Serratos), Carol (Melissa McBride), Maggie (Lauren Cohan), and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan); take a look here…. The Walking Dead season 11 premieres on AMC on...
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Negan Fights A Walker In First Look At The Walking Dead Season 11

It’s the final season. After a decade on our screens, The Walking Dead is set to conclude with its super-sized eleventh run. Earlier this year, fans had their appetites whetted with six new episodes that prefaced the show’s swansong, ahead of the 24-part outing debuting on AMC later this summer. As the series’ return is just a couple of months away, then, we now have our first look at season 11 with these three fresh images.
TV SeriesComicBook

Fear the Walking Dead Showrunner: Door Not Closed on Possible Madison Clark Return

No one's gone until they're gone — or until the Fear the Walking Dead showrunners say Madison Clark is gone. Season 6 sparked theories it was Madison (Kim Dickens) who was the mystery medic behind Morgan's (Lennie James) survival after a cliffhanger last season, but that was revealed to be Dakota (Zoe Colletti). A late Season 6 episode titled "Mother" reunited Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey) with old friends thought dead since Season 4, who we learn escaped the zombie-plagued parking lot outside of the burning baseball stadium fire that seemingly killed Madison in the Season 4 episode "No One's Gone."
TV Seriesfanfest.com

The Walking Dead: Special Season 11 Preview Coming From AMC!

It looks like AMC really wants us to get hyped for season 11 of The Walking Dead. There’s a special season 11 preview coming from AMC! The whole thing will be hosted by Chris Hardwick on August 15! This was announced while Chris Hardwick was doing The Talking Dead after the Fear The Walking Dead season 6 finale.
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

Fear The Walking Dead, Survival Rule Of The Week: This Is NOT The End

It’s easy to think that a zombie apocalypse is the end of everything. The collapse of civilization as we know it and the existential threat of millions of zombies can lead people to believe that. But, when you step back and look at things, and so long as you’re willing to survive, the apocalypse, far from being the end of everything, may actually be the beginning.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Is Zoe Margaret Colletti leaving Fear the Walking Dead? Is Dakota dead?

Is Zoe Margaret Colletti leaving Fear the Walking Dead following the events of the season 6 finale? This episode proved to be crazy for her character of Dakota. It’s hard to be surprised by this. Given how much of this episode kicked off with the promise of a nuclear blast, we expected there to be some sort of body count. That happened, though admittedly we didn’t see as many major deaths as we were expected. Dakota is the most notable confirmed casualty, and she proved herself to be one of the most polarizing characters this season. She was incredibly damaged by her upbringing, and also proved herself to be murderous over time.
TV Seriesgetindianews.com

(TWD) Fear The Walking Dead Season 6 Finale 2021 Spoiler & Recap

The fans of web series are always excited to watch the next season of their favorite web shows. Each watcher has their own favorite genres and always crazy about completing their web series. To create the interest of the audience, the makers end each season with suspense so that the audience can eagerly wait for the next season. In the blog, we are sharing the details of the sixth season of the “Fear The Walking Dead” web series. All those who did not watch it yet this web series and curious to know about it.
TV SeriesComicBook

Fear the Walking Dead Season Finale Ending Explained: What Happens to Morgan Jones?

Morgan Jones doesn't die. After he was shot point-blank and left for dead by Virginia (Colby Minifie) to end Season 5, Morgan (Lennie James) lived to tell his enemy at the start of Season 6: "Morgan Jones is dead. And you are dealing with somebody else now." At the end of the season, Morgan is once again somebody else: he's the adoptive father of Baby Morgan, the orphaned infant daughter of Isaac (Michael Abbott Jr.) and Rachel (Brigitte Kali Canales). But his second chance at fatherhood with Grace (Karen David), still grieving the loss of her stillborn baby girl Athena, might be short-lived: the season ends with Morgan and Grace as survivors of the nuclear zombie apocalypse ushered in by Teddy (John Glover).