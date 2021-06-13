Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 16

With the 11th and final season of The Walking Dead set to kick off on Sunday, August 22, AMC and the fine folks behind TWD are kicking off "11 Weeks of Reveals until Season 11" with a big announcement. Starting July 15 on AMC+, a series of specials titled The Walking Dead: Origins will explore the journeys of the series' most celebrated characters. Over the course of four weeks, the spotlight will shine on Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus), Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride), Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan), and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) with each episode charting the story of the zombie apocalypse from the point of view of a single character and is set to feature new interviews and narrations from the actors that portray these iconic characters, along with clips from the most pivotal moments of their journeys so far.