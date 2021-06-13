Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Good Witch Season 7 Episode 5

TV Fanatic
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCassie hasn't seen her parents' kite since she was 10. The flew it every year on their anniversary until the string broke and carried it away. It was the winter before they died the last time they flew it. Joy is dreaming of her mother and father again, and a...

www.tvfanatic.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donovan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grading#Bistro#Diamond#Good Witch#Cat#Grey House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Cats
Related
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

Batwoman Season 2 Episode 16 Review: Rebirth

Many questions were answered as Batwoman Season 2 Episode 16 broke several big reveals in blessedly uncomplicated ways. Kate/Circe's dual existence is revealed quickly and beyond a shadow of a doubt, while Safiyah's connection to Roman is finally confirmed. Luke's return to the land of the living is understandably rough,...
TV Serieshallmarkchannel.com

Recap: The Kite - Season 7 - Episode 5

Cassie is flooded by memories of her parents sparked by receiving their kite at the Middleton Exchange. She remembers they flew the kite every year on their anniversary and it was last flown the winter before they died. Meanwhile, Joy’s dream about a day at the beach with her parents...
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

The Flash Season 7 Episode 13 Review: Masquerade

It seems as though The Flash is going to focus on character-driven episodes, instead of plot-driven ones, for the foreseeable future. After gaining Cisco's job, Chester was immediately put to the test when Cecile was possessed by a golden mask on The Flash Season 7 Episode 13. And Cecile was...
TV Seriesculturedvultures.com

Loki: Season 1 – Episode 2 ‘The Variant’ REVIEW

In the previous episode, I had an ardent wish for things to move a bit faster. Our antagonist was still in the shadows, and the world of the TVA (Time Variance Agency) was still very new to us viewers. Things feel more familiar this week, and the show continues to wow with excellent set design, creating this sense of infinity in the way the buildings and structures seem to go on forever. It feels very sci-fi and futuristic, even though the TVA has existed since the beginning of time.
TV Seriesspoilertv.com

Betty - Episode 2.05 - Good Luck With That - Press Release

Debut Date: FRIDAY, JULY 9 (11:00-11:30 p.m. ET/PT) Everyone’s in their feelings at the squat Halloween party. Camille (Rachelle Vinberg) tries to make amends, Honeybear (Moonbear) acts out, Janay’s (Dede Lovelace) tired of taking it slow, and Indigo’s (Ajani Russell) not having any of it. Come on now, Kirt (Nina Moran) – practice what you preach!
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

All American Season 3 Episode 15 Review: After Hours

What a pleasant change of pace, with minimal drama for once. It was a night out of fun for all of the gang on All American Season 3 Episode 15. Actually, most enjoyable were the alcohol-soaked adults. Best of all was the odd pairing of Billy and D'Angelo Carter, who...
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

The Republic of Sarah Season 1 Episode 2 Review: Power

Heavy is the head that wears the crown. Sarah discovered the truth of that statement as she and Greylock faced several challenges on The Republic of Sarah Season 1 Episode 2. And that was only after two months of uncertainty, some of which she spent in federal prison for daring to seek a better life for Greylock's citizens.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

NCIS season 19 spoilers: Gary Cole in talks for significant role

There are a lot of mysteries out there about NCIS season 19, including how many episodes Mark Harmon will appear in after the explosive finale cliffhanger. This week, however, we’re at least getting a sense of how the CBS show could be moving forward. According to a new report from Variety, prolific TV veteran Gary Cole (Veep, Chicago Fire, The Good Fight) is in talks to join the series in what could be a significant role. Details about his potential character are under wraps, but we would understand why producers would want Cole on board. We’re talking here about a familiar presence to many viewers and a guy who can play heroes, villains, and anything in between.
TV SeriesTVLine

The Blacklist Finale Sneak Peek: Red Has Some Surprising Words for Cooper

Our sneak peek at The Blacklist‘s Season 8 finale might not reveal Red’s real identity, but it does unveil a side of the crime boss that we’ve never seen before. In the exclusive clip embedded above, Red and Dembe return to the Post Office shortly after Red’s recent final showdown with Neville Townsend. Aram is there, too, with Get Well balloons for an on-the-mend Agent Ressler — and he’s so jovial about Ressler’s recovery and Townsend’s demise that he’s downright childlike, inhaling some helium off the balloons in his hand.
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

NCIS Shocker: Mark Harmon Poised to Appear in Handful of Season 19 Episodes

Mark Harmon's days as the lead of NCIS appear to be over. According to TV Line, the Leroy Jethro Gibbs actor will appear in just a handful of episodes during NCIS Season 19. "It’s going to be in the low single digits,” one source spills to the outlet, while another says the actor will make only “a few” appearances throughout the season.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

The Blacklist season 8 episode 21: Could Katarina Rostova be alive?

We know that there are all sorts of theories fluttering around out there about The Blacklist season 8 episode 21, especially in terms of that bunker. What’s in there? What is so incredibly mysterious that Raymond Reddington forcibly hid it from Elizabeth Keen for so many years?. We can’t help...