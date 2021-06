The Oakland A’s and New York Yankees split their first two games in the Bronx, and they’ll play one more Sunday to decide the series. The rubber match will feature Sean Manaea on the mound for Oakland. The left-hander has allowed a total of three runs over his last five starts combined, spanning 32⅓ innings, and included within that was a shutout against the Mariners. He’s pitched at Yankee Stadium twice in his career, once in 2017 and again in 2019, and he’s yet to allow a run there through a dozen scoreless frames at the famous venue.