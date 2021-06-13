Frontline worker devasted after getting only $1 tip for a 60-minute food run

A heartfelt request from a Los Angeles gig worker to deliver service clients to tip more has gone viral.

“I wish people knew what it’s like to deliver for Uber Eats, Postmates, DoorDash, and all these companies,” Smithson says. Michael stated in the video, which he shared on TikTok under the account @deliveryguy100. “I just drove around for an hour looking for a $1.19 tip.”

Just a little more, he continues, would make a significant impact, at least in terms of his morale.

TikTok/deliveryguy100

“I mean, would it hurt if y’all gave us a $5 tip?” From his car, he pleaded, his mask pulled to the side, revealing his tear-streaked face.

He goes on to explain how difficult it is to create a consistent living working for numerous meal delivery apps.

“From the app, I received a $1.19 tip and $2. “What is it?” he inquired. The answer is less than he requires to cover his expenses.

“That won’t even cover the cost of gas.” How am I expected to live with that?” he asks in the video, which has received over 15,000 comments and 1.1 million views since it was posted earlier this month.

Tragically, that is not a viable option for survival.

“Homeless. He admitted, “I’m there.” “Everything came crashing down around me. I haven’t been able to support and care for myself. These are necessary services.”

#helpme and #ubereatsdriver are hashtags used in the video.

He concluded, “I just wish people knew what it was like.” “I wish people realized how difficult it was to drive for these services.”

The highest upvoted comment on the video reads, “Say it with me.” “PEOPLE DESERVE LIVABLE WAGE AND DO NOT ORDER IF YOU ARE UNABLE TO TIP.”

Another viewer sympathized with Michael but pointed out that it is the business, not the customers, who should be held accountable.

“I always tip generously, but let’s be honest… Corporations are to blame.”

Uber Eats informed reporters that it is unable to identify the delivery person in the Uber system and provided a link to further information on how fares, upfront pricing, and tipping work in response to a request for comment.