Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Lakers Path To Kemba Walker

By
silverscreenandroll.com
 10 days ago

With the Los Angeles Lakers falling short to the Phoenix Suns, Pelinka has a lot on his plate during this offseason. Do the Lakers Punt, and go for a veteran’s blow up? Do they run it back with the same squad? One major route Pelinka can go is the Kemba Walker Route. Earlier this week Kemba Walker and the Boston Celtics amicable agreed to part ways, where he lands is anyone’s guess. All we can do is evaluate the options the Los Angeles Lakers have.

www.silverscreenandroll.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Montrezl Harrell
Person
Kemba Walker
Person
Alex Caruso
Person
Tristan Thompson
Person
Kyle Kuzma
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lakers Path#The Los Angeles Lakers#The Phoenix Suns#The Kemba Walker Route#Kcp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

3 teams who should take a chance on trade for Kemba Walker

The Boston Celtics are going to make some drastic changes this NBA offseason. The 2020-21 season was a disappointing one for the Celtics, who were bounced by the Brooklyn Nets in the first round of the playoffs in five games. That followed a disappointing regular season in which they finished in seventh place and had to defeat the Washington Wizards in the 7th vs. 8th seeded Play-In game.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Land Kemba Walker For Kyle Kuzma And Dennis Schroder

The Los Angeles Lakers are out of the playoffs this year, losing in 6 games to the Phoenix Suns. With Anthony Davis and LeBron James hobbled, Phoenix Suns were the much better team and took care of business rather quickly. Looking ahead to next season, the Lakers need to make moves to acquire a third star.
NBANECN

Celtics Could Trade Kemba Walker; Where Might He End Up?

Report: Celtics may trade Kemba; where could guard end up? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Boston Celtics' offseason of change may include trading Kemba Walker. Walker and the Celtics are "likely" to part ways this season in a "mutual agreement between parties," Bleacher Report's Farbod Esnaashari reported Wednesday.
NBAPosted by
NESN

Celtics And Kemba Walker Reportedly Both Want Breakup This Offseason

It’s getting easier to envision Kemba Walker leaving the Celtics this offseason. Boston reportedly tried to move the star guard last offseason, and trade chatter has resumed since the conclusion of one of the more disappointing Celtics seasons in recent memory. The most in-depth reporting arrived Wednesday, with Bleacher Report’s Farbod Esnaashari revealing that Walker and the Celtics both want a divorce this summer.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

OKC Thunder fans in favor of trading for Kemba Walker

The OKC Thunder may be in line for a triumphant 2021 offseason, what with the fact that they have the fourth-best odds of landing the No. 1 pick in this upcoming draft and are in possession of the most spending power in the entire league with a potential total of $55 million in cap space to utilize, but they are still relatively far away from vying for legitimate contention.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Boston Celtics: OKC Thunder to be interested in Kemba Walker

With more reports coming out of an upcoming split between Kemba Walker and the Boston Celtics, suitors are being mentioned as possible destinations for the former All-Star point guard. Evan Massey is reporting that the Oklahoma City Thunder are a team to monitor in the offseason, as they have lots of flexibility and matching salary.
NBANBC Sports

Mannix: Trade talks 'frustrated' Kemba Walker

It appears Kemba Walker's days in Boston are numbered. Walker and the Celtics reportedly are "in a mutual agreement" that the All-Star guard's time with the organization has run its course. Bleacher Report's Farbod Esnaashari wrote Wednesday that Walker was "hurt" by the team's efforts to trade him. Forsberg: Would...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Celtics’ Kemba Walker was almost traded to Spurs at deadline

Reports surfaced on Wednesday that Kemba Walker and the Boston Celtics are nearing a breakup this offseason after a disappointing campaign. However, the C’s apparently tried shipping him off to the Spurs at the trade deadline in March in exchange for LaMarcus Aldridge, according to SI’s Chris Mannix. By no surprise, Kemba wasn’t too pleased.
NBA985thesportshub.com

Report: Kemba Walker and Celtics heading for ‘mutual’ split

The Celtics’ shakeups this offseason don’t seem like they’ll just be limited to the front office. According to a new report, one of the team’s top scorers could be on his way out the door. Farbod Esnaashari of Bleacher Report is reporting that “the Boston Celtics and Walker are likely...
NBAbasketballnews.com

Examining potential landing spots for Kemba Walker

It might be time for a break-up. Following an up-and-down, injury-riddled season, Kemba Walker has seemingly fallen out of favor in Boston. According to Bleacher Report's Farbod Esnaashari, Walker may be moved as part of Boston's efforts to shake up the roster. Walker played in 43 of Boston's 72 regular-season...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bulls: 3 reasons Kemba Walker is a perfect fit for this team

A lot of attention is being paid right now to the Boston Celtics right now and what the future of key stars like point guard Kemba Walker, and forward Jaylen Brown, and Jayson Tatum, will be with the team. The Celtics promoted head coach Brad Stevens to a lead front office role in the wake of the departure of Kevin McHale entering their portion of the offseason. And considering a positional need that is important for the Chicago Bulls this summer, there could be something brewing with the Celtics in the Windy City once again.
NBAPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

Pros and cons of Bulls pursuing trade for Kemba Walker

Kemba Walker and the Celtics appear poised to part ways. After signing with the team to initial acclaim in the summer of 2019, nagging knee issues that flared up late in the 2019-20 season exacerbated in 2020-21, contributing to a down year and rumors of a breakup emerging. With the...
NBAPosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

ASK IRA: Should Heat keep an eye on Kemba Walker?

Q: Ira, Kemba Walker has a career of getting beat by the Heat. And now they’re going to trade for him. How does that make sense? — Alan. A: First, getting vanquished by the Heat (as has been the case for Kemba Walker in both Charlotte and Boston) doesn’t disqualify you from joining the Heat. But for all the speculation about the Heat targeting Kemba, the assumption of Boston being in any type ...
NBAclnsmedia.com

David Aldridge: Kemba Walker Still Has Value Around the NBA

The Brad Stevens era has officially begun in Boston, and it appears the Kemba Walker experiment could be coming to an end. Just one week after the Celtics announced Danny Ainge’s retirement and Stevens’ front office promotion, reports came out that the team will explore potential trades for the four-time All-Star.
NBAcausewaystreet.com

Possible Celtics trade options for Kemba Walker

The Celtics and Kemba Walker have mutually agreed to part ways this summer, per Farbod Esnaashari of Bleacher Report. While rumors have already begun on where Walker could end up, there are also trade proposals emerging that include assets of young talent and or draft picks to sweeten any potential deal that not many can offer.
NBAhoopsrumors.com

Kemba Walker, Celtics Appear Headed Toward Breakup

Kemba Walker and the Celtics are both looking to end their relationship this summer, according to Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated (video link). Former president of basketball operations Danny Ainge began shopping Walker after the team was eliminated from the playoffs last summer, Mannix states. He says Ainge and the front office were skeptical about Walker’s future after a knee injury he suffered in January 2020 lingered into the summer restart.