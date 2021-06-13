Lakers Path To Kemba Walker

A lot of attention is being paid right now to the Boston Celtics right now and what the future of key stars like point guard Kemba Walker, and forward Jaylen Brown, and Jayson Tatum, will be with the team. The Celtics promoted head coach Brad Stevens to a lead front office role in the wake of the departure of Kevin McHale entering their portion of the offseason. And considering a positional need that is important for the Chicago Bulls this summer, there could be something brewing with the Celtics in the Windy City once again.