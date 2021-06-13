Lakers Path To Kemba Walker
With the Los Angeles Lakers falling short to the Phoenix Suns, Pelinka has a lot on his plate during this offseason. Do the Lakers Punt, and go for a veteran’s blow up? Do they run it back with the same squad? One major route Pelinka can go is the Kemba Walker Route. Earlier this week Kemba Walker and the Boston Celtics amicable agreed to part ways, where he lands is anyone’s guess. All we can do is evaluate the options the Los Angeles Lakers have.www.silverscreenandroll.com