Somebody Just Paid $28 Million to Go to Space With Jeff Bezos

This time next month, Jeff Bezos will be getting ready to go to space aboard one of his Blue Origin rockets — and he most certainly won't be alone. Saturday morning, the private space company auctioned off a seat on Blue Origin's New Shepard, with the winning bid going to an anonymous buyer for $28 million. With the auction house's buyer's premium, the total payment for the seat ended up fetching $29.7 million. The cash prize will be donated to Club for the Future, a STEM-based non-profit foundation operated by Blue Origin.