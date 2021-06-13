Cancel
Somebody Just Paid $28 Million to Go to Space With Jeff Bezos

By Adam Barnhardt
ComicBook
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis time next month, Jeff Bezos will be getting ready to go to space aboard one of his Blue Origin rockets — and he most certainly won't be alone. Saturday morning, the private space company auctioned off a seat on Blue Origin's New Shepard, with the winning bid going to an anonymous buyer for $28 million. With the auction house's buyer's premium, the total payment for the seat ended up fetching $29.7 million. The cash prize will be donated to Club for the Future, a STEM-based non-profit foundation operated by Blue Origin.

comicbook.com
Jeff Bezos
Related
Aerospace & DefenseAxios

Axios Space

Thanks for reading Axios Space. At 1,138 words, this week's newsletter is about a 4-minute read. Sorry I disappeared on y'all last week. I had a last-minute reporting trip that I'll share more about soon, but for now, I'll have to leave you in suspense. Please send your tips, questions...
Economytechacrobat.com

Petitions demand Jeff Bezos to never come back on Earth – signatures exceeds 100,000

A combination of being the richest person in the world, his reputation for cruelty, and stories of Amazon’s toxic workplace environments and practices show Jeff Bezos doesn’t gets universal appreciation. This reality was revealed in petitions signed by almost 100,000 people that demand the CEO to never come back on Earth when he goes into space next month.
Aerospace & DefenseABQJournal

Bezos, Branson rev their rockets for summer race to space

Star Wars is moving from the big screen to the desert Southwest as the billionaire owners of Blue Origin and Virgin Galactic ready their rockets for commercial launch into suborbit this summer. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos will board Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket July 20 for a flight to the...
Businessmarketresearchtelecast.com

Jeff Bezos says goodbye as CEO of Amazon on July 5

The founder of the online shopping giant Amazon, Jeff Bezos, announced that the next July 5th will leave the position as CEO, which will be assumed as his replacement by the executive of the company, Andy Jassy. “We chose that date because it has sentimental value to me,” Bezos said...
EconomyCNS News

Ban Jeff Bezos From Earth?

One of the most curious things about America is how many of our most celebrated billionaires sound like socialists. Bill Gates and Warren Buffett love talking about how more and more of their wealth should be taxed. Jeff Bezos bought The Washington Post, enabling it to wage relentless war on the Republicans.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Newsweek

Petitions to Keep Jeff Bezos in Space After Blue Origins Launch Exceed 100,000 Signatures

Petitions calling on Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos to stay in space once he gets there have been signed more than 100,000 times since they were launched two weeks ago. Bezos is a multi-billionaire and world's richest person with a net worth of around $200bn, according to Forbes. He is due to travel to space on July 20 with Blue Origin, the private rocket company he founded.
Industryparabolicarc.com

117,000 People Tell Jeff Bezos: Don’t Come Back From Space

Well, it’s official. People seem to really hate Jeff Bezos. As of this writing, two online petitions on Change.org have garnered nearly 117,000 signatures urging that the Amazon founder not be allowed to return to Earth during his July 20 trip to space aboard Blue Origin’s New Shepard capsule. (The petitions are here and here.)
Industrygeekwire.com

Leave Jeff Bezos in space? Way-out petitions attract more than 100,000 signatures

Between an upsurge in antitrust talk and questions about worker turnover, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has plenty to worry about here on Earth. His plans to take a suborbital space ride next month on a rocket ship built by Blue Origin, another company he created, could conceivably add to the angst — and not just because of the regular risks of spaceflight.
Economywccbcharlotte.com

Edge On The Clock: Thousands Want Jeff Bezos To Stay In Space

Jeff Bezos is headed to space next month and some people would like him to stay there. There are several online petitions popping up, urging Bezos not to return to earth. One Change.org has over 46, 000 signatures. It says, “Billionaires should not exist on earth, or in space, but should they decide the latter they should stay there.”
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Axios

Another billionaire space battle is brewing

The race between billionaires Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson to make suborbital space tourism a viable business is heating up. Why it matters: The disagreements between Bezos and Elon Musk capture the limelight, but the competition between Bezos' Blue Origin and Branson's Virgin Galactic could soon make space a destination for ordinary citizens.
Aerospace & Defenseinputmag.com

Add your name to this petition to get Jeff Bezos to make his space ticket a one way

Jeff Bezos and his brother, Mark, are scheduled to jettison themselves into the cold void of space on July 20, alongside an auction winner who paid $28 million for their seat and one additional passenger (presumably with at least some degree of aeronautic experience). The trip is scheduled to last 11-minutes aboard the New Shepard — the reusable rocket designed and built by Bezos’ spacefaring glamour project, Blue Origin. At least 50,000 people would like that flight time to last much, much longer.
Aerospace & Defenseshortpedia.com

Do not allow Jeff Bezos to return to Earth: what is this petition about?

There is a petition that has been started on the petition website, change.org, which states not to allow Jeff Bezos back on Earth. This petition stated that Amazon founder and billionaire Bezos should not be allowed to return to Earth, after he prepares to go to space next month. On July 20, Bezos will ride his own rocket into space, joining the first crew to fly in a Blue Origin capsule.