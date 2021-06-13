Cancel
Seattle, WA

Investigation underway after road rage incident leads to shooting near Shilshole Bay Marina

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRO 7 Seattle
 10 days ago
SEATTLE — An investigation is underway after a road rage incident involving a driver and motorcyclist led to a shooting near Shilshole Bay Marina in Seattle on Saturday evening.

Officers were called to the 7000 block of Seaview Avenue Northwest.

Police said the driver of a car shot at the motorcyclist, striking him and another person behind the motorcyclist.

Police said a 30-year-old man was taken to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition but it is not yet known if it was the motorcyclist.

The other person suffered minor injuries but declined to go to the hospital, officials said.

Officials said officers stopped the shooter at 9th Avenue North and Harrison Street after he fled the scene of the shooting and took him into custody.

KIRO 7 found out that the shooting happened close to a Tik Tok inspired party and police worried that the situation would devolve out of control like the situation that happened at Alki Beach two weeks ago.

And police are working to find out if the shooting was related to the social media inspired party near the marina.

The investigation is ongoing.

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

