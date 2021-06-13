Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

How does the approval of Scotland’s first medical cannabis clinic fit into Holyrood’s drugs policy agenda?

By Cannabis News World
cannabisnewsworld.com
 10 days ago

The news that Scottish patients will have greater access to a drug whose treatment potential has been obscured by drug laws for decades comes at a time of intensified calls for evidence-based change, writes Andy Gregory. Excerpt only …. Source : How does the approval of Scotland’s first medical cannabis...

cannabisnewsworld.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Cannabis#Drugs#Holyrood#Uk#Scottish#Cannabis News World
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
Related
Worldcannabisnewsworld.com

Isle of Man’s Plans To Prescribe Medical Cannabis Put On Hiatus

The usual forces conspire to put everything into stasis. Conservative GP’s and reading between the lines we’d suggest some pressure… Read More….. Source : Isle of Man’s Plans To Prescribe Medical Cannabis Put On Hiatus. reposted by Cannabis News World.
Healththecannabisbusinessnews.com

Scotland’s first patients receive medical cannabis prescriptions

With the opening of Scotland’s first legal medical cannabis clinic, patients in Scotland are finally receiving their first prescriptions for medical cannabis products. Sapphire Medical Clinics opened its first Scottish clinic in downtown Stirling back in March this year after receiving regulatory approval. In the days of opening, the clinic...
Mankato, MNthelandonline.com

Newly approved Alzheimer’s drug offers hope

MANKATO — Advocates are hailing a newly approved drug designed to slow Alzheimer’s disease progression, saying it could lead more people to seek early screenings. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved aducanumab Monday. The treatment reportedly works by removing amyloid proteins from the brain, which in Alzheimer’s patients clump to form plaque and disrupt brain cell function.
Alpena, MIwbkb11.com

FDA Approves first Alzheimer’s medication since 2003

ALPENA, Mich. — After a decade of research, the Food and Drug Administration has approved the first ever treatment to possibly delay the effects of Alzheimer’s Disease. It’s the first Alzheimer’s treatment to be approved by the FDA since 2003. Alzheimer’s Disease is the sixth leading cause of death and affects 6.2 million people. On Monday, Biogen’s drug “aducanumab” was approved by the FDA for treating Alzheimer’s.
Healththecannabisbusinessnews.com

Khiron opens first Zerenia ™ clinic in Peru, prescribing medical cannabis products with high and low THC content to patients

Khiron founds a strategic partnership with the Lima-based Clinica Montesur. Zerenia’s first medical cannabis clinic. With over 30 years of experience in Peru, Clinica Montesur is dedicated to providing high quality care in 19 specialties including oncology, dermatology, ophthalmology and psychology. As part of the strategic partnership, Clinica Montesur will provide the clinic infrastructure, including the medical facility, clinic permits, systems and medical staff, among others. The partnership will leverage Khiron’s unique ZereniaTM medical cannabis model, including the company’s medical cannabis educational platform, real-world evidence and standard practices. Patients at the clinic can fill out high-THC and low-THC (CBD) medical cannabis prescriptions at ten Farmacia Universal SAC locations anywhere Limaas previously announced by the company.
KidsBBC

Boy's plea to Nicola Sturgeon for medical cannabis for his brother

A 13-year-old boy has written a letter to the first minister pleading for help to fund a type of medical cannabis that has eased his brother's epilepsy. Dean Gray's brother Murray had hundreds of seizures a day before taking the drug Bedrolite from the Netherlands. His family hope the drug...
KidsEurekAlert

Understanding the impact of medical cannabis on kids, a meta-analysis

In recent years, the use of medical cannabis to treat sick kids is on the rise, although questions remain about the benefits and safety of such treatments. Now, a team of researchers from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem (HU) has completed a first-ever meta-analysis of pediatric patients treated with medical cannabis to better understand the risks and benefits of cannabis use among young patients.
Texas Statecannabisnewsworld.com

Texas: Survey Finds That 61 Percent of Self-Identified Medical Cannabis Consumers Report Substituting It for Prescription Drugs

Sixty-one percent of respondents said that they “replaced” prescription opioids and/or benzodiazepines with medical cannabis – a finding that is consistent with several other studies. The post Texas: Survey Finds That 61 Percent of Self-Identified Medical Cannabis Consumers Report Substituting It for Prescription Drugs appeared first on NORML. Excerpt only...
Healthcannabisnewsworld.com

Double stigma: Using cannabis to treat endometriosis

This story first appeared in Weekend Dispensary, a weekly newsletter from The GrowthOp. Signup now to get a story delivered to your inbox every Saturday. Ashleigh Brown found little relief from epilepsy in traditional medicine. In the summer of 2016, Brown was going on seven years of experiencing up to 180 seizures a month when a friend suggested she try something unconventional. Brown’s friend was treating some of her symptoms of Lyme disease with CBD oil and she wanted her to give it a chance. While Brown was initially dismissive, her friend told her to forget what she knew about marijuana and to think of the oil as medication, rather than recreation. Brown tried a small dose and in the 24-hours that followed, she didn’t experience a single seizure. “It’d been seven years without relief and then overnight, all of a sudden, we saw the potential of this medicine,” Brown tells The GrowthOp from Winnipeg. Brown followed up with her doctor, who put her in touch with a local cannabis clinic. Her experience at the clinic was great, she says — there was no stigma or judgement. But there was a general lack of information. At the time, there were only a few producers making cannabis oil and Brown wasn’t sure which formulations might work the best for her condition, or how much oil she should be taking. “I was kind of left to my own devices,” she says. That gap in information drove her to establish SheCann, a digital community where Canadian women can share insight, resources and their experience with medical cannabis. Since launching in 2017, SheCann has grown to more than 5,000 members. That community is where Brown first learned that medical cannabis could be used to treat another condition that she has: endometriosis. This Toronto man is treating…
Pharmaceuticalsmentalitch.com

10 Tips For First Time Medical Cannabis Patients

Getting a medical cannabis card or drug for the first time often feels like a mysterious adventure. You have multiple questions about the treatment and major concerns about whether the medication will affect your health. For those who have recently been recommended for the drug, finding the right dispensary or choosing a better variant of medical cannabis can be a hurdle. A trusted medical doctor online suggests that getting adequate information beforehand is your best move. Research and learn about the drug and the rules governing medical cannabis within your state. That way, the rest of the process becomes a walkover. Here are a few tips to help you make informed decisions as a first-time medical cannabis user.
Industrygeneticliteracyproject.org

‘This was the first time nobody voted for approval of a drug’: Neurologist on FDA panel that negatively evaluated controversial Alzheimer’s drug aducanumab resigns after agency pushes through approval

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. Neurologist Joel Perlmutter of Washington University in St. Louis, a member of the FDA’s expert panel for nervous system therapies, told STAT in an email that he had quit the [Alzheimer’s therapy Aduhelm] committee on [June 7] “due to this ruling by the FDA without further discussion with our advisory committee.”
PoliticsWorcester Business Journal

Cannabis commission's program for War on Drugs casualties opens third round

The Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission opened applications for the third round of its Social Equity Program on Monday, during which it will provide four different track options for those who are accepted into the technical assistance and training initiative. The program, intended to level the playing field in the state’s...
HealthU.S. Food and Drug Administration

FDA Approves First Oral Blood Thinning Medication for Children

Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Pradaxa (dabigatran etexilate) oral pellets to treat children 3 months to less than 12 years old with venous thromboembolism (a condition where blood clots form in the veins) directly after they have been treated with a blood thinner given by injection for at least five days. The FDA also approved Pradaxa oral pellets to prevent recurrent clots among patients 3 months to less than 12 years old who completed treatment for their first venous thromboembolism.
Medical & Biotechdailymedicalcannabisnews.com

Federally Compliant Medical Cannabis In The US? A company does it

CURE pharmaceuticals (OTC: CURR) has an agreement with Biopharmaceutical Research Company (BRC) to manufacture federally compliant medical cannabis, CBD and THC products. BRC will provide the cannabinoid ingredients and CURE will use them to begin developing CBD and THC thin films for CURE’s clinical trials aimed at promoting the health of veterans.
WorldThe Weather Channel

COVID-19 Vaccine Covishield 92% Effective Against Delta Variant: Public Health England

As per the new data from Public Health England (PHE), AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine—used in India as Covishield—has been found to offer high levels of protection against the Delta variant (B.1.617.2; formerly the ‘Indian variant). Real-world data from PHE demonstrated that two doses of COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca are 92% effective against...
Healthrealclearmarkets.com

Fixing FDA's Sclerotic Drug-Approval Process

The Promising Pathway Act is designed to incentivize companies to offer patients the freedom to use not-yet-approved drugs. The legislation could be a game-changer. Read Full Article »