Northam unveils limited plan for hiring bonuses, but faces skepticism over minimum wage, funding

By MICHAEL MARTZ Richmond Times-Dispatch
Lynchburg News and Advance
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRICHMOND — Gov. Ralph Northam has rolled out a new plan to help small businesses and child care providers recruit workers with hiring bonuses, but the $3 million grant program quickly became enmeshed in General Assembly politics over use of emergency federal aid, including enhanced unemployment benefits that some businesses and politicians want to end in order to force people back to work.

