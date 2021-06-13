Sarah Fraisou (La Villa 6) in a relationship with a Beijing Express candidate and Angels? This photo makes people react
Freshly divorced, Sarah Fraisou was seen in the company of a Beijing Express candidate and the Angels. A rapprochement that makes people talk on the Web. Contrary to the rumors which have recently invaded social networks, Sarah Fraisou is not in a relationship with Sélim Arik. Let it be said, since she announced her divorce from Ahmed, her love life has been at the center of attention. The hypotheses are also going well but the candidate of The Villa of Broken Hearts 6 recently set the record straight by explaining that she was still single. And yet, according to new information that has just fallen, it could be that she found the shoe to her feet. The lucky one? It would be a former candidate of Beijing Express and Angels 11.thesaxon.org