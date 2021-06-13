Cancel
Sarah Fraisou (La Villa 6) in a relationship with a Beijing Express candidate and Angels? This photo makes people react

By magictr
thesaxon.org
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFreshly divorced, Sarah Fraisou was seen in the company of a Beijing Express candidate and the Angels. A rapprochement that makes people talk on the Web. Contrary to the rumors which have recently invaded social networks, Sarah Fraisou is not in a relationship with Sélim Arik. Let it be said, since she announced her divorce from Ahmed, her love life has been at the center of attention. The hypotheses are also going well but the candidate of The Villa of Broken Hearts 6 recently set the record straight by explaining that she was still single. And yet, according to new information that has just fallen, it could be that she found the shoe to her feet. The lucky one? It would be a former candidate of Beijing Express and Angels 11.

thesaxon.org
Ahmed (La Villa 6) ready to do anything to stay on good terms with Sarah Fraisou despite their divorce? We know more

Ahmed would he do anything to stay on good terms with Sarah Fraisou despite their divorce? To find out, it’s in this article!. Is Nicolo still in a relationship with Virginie? While we have revealed to you what it is currently between the two candidates of La Villa des Coeurs Brisés 5, Ahmed has just revealed if he was ready to remain friends and therefore on good terms with Sarah Fraisou. As a reminder, on March 30, the young woman announced on her social networks that she had filed for divorce. On her Snapchat account, she had mentioned the reasons for her breakup with the candidate of Holiday of the Angels 4 who also appeared in the sixth season of TFX’s romance program. In addition to the fact that they no longer got along and saw life in a different way, Sarah Fraisou explained: “We don’t want to be unhappy, we love each other and it is better for it to be like that, each on our side”.
TV & Videosthesaxon.org

Vivian at war with Ahmed Thai (The Villa of Broken Hearts 6)? He reacts to his breakup with Sarah Fraisou and weighs on their relationship

Was Ahmed with Sarah Fraisou for the money and the buzz? Vivian from La Villa des Coeurs Brisés 6 confides in the couple and their shocking breakup …. After having confided in her next cosmetic surgery with Eva Ducci of La Villa des Coeurs Brisés 6, Vivian opens up to other confidences in an interview for JeffLang2Vip, and in particular on the relationship between Sarah Fraisou and Ahmed Thaï of the holiday of the Angels 4 ! As we know, the two candidates announced their divorce a few months ago, news that shocked Internet users. What did Vivian think of it? If the young man admits that he was not surprised by this news, he still regrets the end of their relationship and the suffering they feel.. The writing of melty invites you to discover without further delay his opinion on their relationship and the rumors about him …
Relationship Advicethesaxon.org

Léana (La Villa 6) at the origin of Ahmed’s rapprochement with a young woman? She reacts and makes an update

Is Léana at the origin of Ahmed’s rapprochement with a young woman? The candidate of La Villa des Coeurs Brisés 6 has just reacted and made an update on social networks. Lately, Vivian reacted to Sarah Fraisou and Ahmed’s breakup while swaying over their relationship. Speaking of the one who also participated in the Holiday of the Angels 4, know that he was seen closer than ever to a new young woman. This time it’s not about Lila, a candidate forObjective Rest of the World but from a reality TV stranger. Ahmed posted himself on social media while on date with Mimi, a young woman living in Dubai, followed by more than 10,000 people on Instagram. Among these subscribers, we find in particular Julien Guirado but also Léana, who is one of his friends.
Beauty & Fashionthesaxon.org

Eva Ducci (La Villa 6) on the verge of having another operation, Vivian is laughing at this pic

Full of humor, Vivian did not hesitate to make fun of Eva Ducci as she prepares to undergo cosmetic surgery. Just recently, Vivian revealed that Eva Ducci is addicted to sex. Cash confidences that did not really surprise the fans of the couple since they know how much the young man likes to tease his darling. Crazy in love since they met in The Villa of Broken Hearts 6, Vivian and Eva are touching as much as they make people laugh and Internet users are happy to follow their daily adventures on social networks. At the moment, moreover, the two candidates are in Tunisia because Eva is preparing to undergo a new cosmetic surgery intervention., the opportunity for Vivian to make fun of his other half.
TV & Videosthesaxon.org

Paga (Les Marseillais) again in a relationship with a candidate of La Villa des Coeurs Brisés 6, his identity revealed

Paga would again be in a relationship with a candidate from La Villa des Coeurs Brisés 6 and to discover her identity, it’s here!. Are Paga and Luna in a false break to make the buzz in The Marseillais vs the rest of the World 6? While there is evidence to prove it, the reality TV candidate would be a couple again. If recently the young man was seen very close to Stella Versini, a French model, finally, he would have started a love affair with another woman. The lucky one? A candidate from The Villa of Broken Hearts 6. To find out who it is, little riddle! The one who would have managed to charm Paga is brand new in the world of reality TV. She made her debut in 2021, in the sixth season of TFX’s romance program. His problem was as follows: “In love, I want to be a priority“and on the set of this show, she had a short romance with Pierre.
TV Seriesthesaxon.org

Lola (La Villa 6) and Fiona at war since the filming of the show? We have the answer

To find out if Lola has been at war with Fiona since the filming of La Villa des Coeurs Brisés 6, click here!. Is Ahmed back in a relationship since his divorce from Sarah Fraisou? While a video has just sowed doubt, the editor of melty decided to take an interest in two other candidates of The Villa of Broken Hearts 6. This is Fiona and Lola ! The first arrived in the adventure with the following problem: “I am ready to do anything to be loved” while the second wishes to be “a priority in love”. For those who have not followed the show, a little reminder. While the one who has a Youtube channel did not find love on the set of TFX’s romance program, the one who is a professional photographer had a romance with Pierre. If currently, we still do not know if they are still in a relationship since the recording of the episodes of The Villa of Broken Hearts 6, we can tell you if Lola and Fiona are at war.
Relationshipsthesaxon.org

Mélanie Dedigama (La Villa 4) more in love with Vincent? She makes it clear

While tensions reign within their couple, many Internet users wonder if Mélanie Dedigama and Vincent are still in love. Here is the answer. Very recently, Vincent confided in the tensions within his couple with Mélanie Dedigama while they were on the verge of breaking up. A speech that came shortly after the young woman gave disturbing news on social networks. Even if the candidate of The Battle of the Couples 2 strongly denied the rumors of separation, Internet users continue to worry and even wonder if love is still there. One of them then took advantage of a question-and-answer session initiated by Melanie Dedigama on Instagram to shed light on this story.
Celebritiesthesaxon.org

Anthony Alcaraz (ORDM) in a relationship with Milla Jasmine and unfaithful? This photo sows doubt

Anthony Alcaraz would he have been unfaithful to Milla Jasmine? A photo has just sowed doubt and we tell you about it in this article. The pre-surgery, Mujdat, his salary, his age … While recently, the editor of melty revealed everything you need to know about Milla Jasmine, for several months now, the young woman would be in a relationship with Anthony Alcaraz. After many years of friendship, the two candidates formed a relationship on the set of the show. Objective Rest of the World. According to rumors on social networks, they would still be together since the end of the adventure even if none of the main concerned has formalized any love affair. However, recently, information has just been unveiled on the behavior of Anthony Alcaraz.
Relationship Advicethesaxon.org

Antonin Portal (La Villa 6) and Barbara as a couple, they pass a big milestone

Antonin Portal and Barbara are still in a relationship since La Villa des Coeurs Brisés 6 and have just passed a big milestone. Antonin Portal is in a relationship with Barbara Morel and has confided like never before on their story. In La Villa des Coeurs Brisés 6, their meeting made a lot of candidates dream, as did the viewers, who carefully follow their rapprochement. From the first date, the two lovebirds felt that something strong was going on between them and the sequel proved that they were made for each other. Since the end of the shoot, Antonin and Barbara are still together and have even just passed a big milestone in their relationship, as revealed by the young man on Instagram.
Relationship Advicethesaxon.org

Shanna Kress and Jonathan Matijas (La Villa 6) on the verge of breaking up? They film a big couple argument

Shanna Kress and Jonathan Matijas would they be on the verge of breaking up? The candidates of La Villa des Coeurs Brisés 6 are sowing doubt with this new clue …. Just like Julien Tanti and Manon Marsault of the Marseillais who showed that they were in crisis with this video, it seems that there is a storm in the air between Jonathan Matijas and Shanna Kress! The two candidates who formalized their story a few weeks after the end of the shooting of The Villa of Broken Hearts 6 are inseparable, and show all their daily life on social networks. A few weeks ago, Shanna Kress and Jonathan Matijas were wondering if they would not soon become parents … In this video that the editorial staff of melty offers you to discover above, they settle their accounts !
TV & Videosthesaxon.org

Barbara Morel (La Villa 6) happy and fulfilled with Antonin, she makes him a sublime declaration of love

Barbara Morel is happier than ever with Antonin and this pretty statement is proof of that. As a couple, Barbara and Antonin have passed a big milestone. A new step that did not fail to delight viewers who are happy to follow them since their meeting in The Villa of Broken Hearts 6. Crazy in love for several months, the two candidates live on a small cloud and share with pleasure their daily life on social networks. Even more adorable, Antonin gets along wonderfully with Aaron, Barbara’s son born from a previous relationship, and assures in his role of stepfather. Happy to see them so close, the pretty brunette sent a touching message to her darling this Sunday, June 20.
TV Seriesthesaxon.org

Tristan (La Villa 6) seductive but also violent? Eva Ducci swings on her classmate

Eva Ducci swung on the behavior of Tristan, her comrade in The Villa of Broken Hearts 6. Recently, Vivian tackled Julie (La Villa des Coeurs Brisés 6) as a seductress with rather violent words. When it comes to swinging on his comrades from the show TFX, the reality TV candidate clearly does not mince his words! Not sure, however, that these revelations do not please the main interested party … While waiting to know if Julie will one day respond (or not) to Vivian’s comments about her, we are now interested in other confidences made by the the young man’s girlfriend, Eva Ducci. For her part, the young woman decided to tackle the case of Tristan. Interviewed by VDBUZZ, when she had to determine which candidate of The Villa of Broken Hearts 6 was the most seductive, she directly chose Inès’ ex!
TV & Videosthesaxon.org

Ahmed Thaï jealous of the rapprochement between Sarah Fraisou and Oussama? He throws him a big tackle

Would Ahmed Thaï be jealous of the rapprochement between Sarah Fraisou and Ahmed? The candidate launches a tackle that does not go unnoticed …. We told you about it on melty, Sarah Fraisou and Oussama are getting closer and closer, and it’s only a matter of time before they formalize their relationship … This video proves that they are moreover more closer than ever! While the candidate of The Villa of Broken Hearts 6 seems happier than ever, Ahmed Thai for his part formalized a few days ago that he was again in a relationship. Would the candidate still be jealous of the rapprochement between Sarah Fraisou and Oussama? The writing of melty reveals the tackle he launched in this Instagram video to find above …
Musicthesaxon.org

Thibault Garcia (Les Marseillais) tackled by Jonathan Matijas (La Villa 6)? This message that sows doubt

Did Jonathan Matijas throw a spade at Thibault Garcia? This message leaves room for doubt!. After spending a few days in crisis, Jonathan Matijas and Shanna Kress have reconciled. The couple also reserved a nice surprise for their fans since the young woman has returned to the studio. After jokingly announcing that he was planning to get into music, the show’s candidate The Villa of Broken Hearts 6 gave way to his girlfriend, before complimenting her: “The real artist is my love! She records real hits! I can’t wait for her to break everything in the music … So much more talented and credible than those who improvise themselves singers thanks to the autotune and surf on their notoriety. “ A message that did not fail to make people talk on social networks.
