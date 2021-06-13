Sarah Fraisou (La Villa 6) in a relationship with a Beijing Express candidate and Angels? This photo makes people react

To find out if Lola has been at war with Fiona since the filming of La Villa des Coeurs Brisés 6, click here!. Is Ahmed back in a relationship since his divorce from Sarah Fraisou? While a video has just sowed doubt, the editor of melty decided to take an interest in two other candidates of The Villa of Broken Hearts 6. This is Fiona and Lola ! The first arrived in the adventure with the following problem: “I am ready to do anything to be loved” while the second wishes to be “a priority in love”. For those who have not followed the show, a little reminder. While the one who has a Youtube channel did not find love on the set of TFX’s romance program, the one who is a professional photographer had a romance with Pierre. If currently, we still do not know if they are still in a relationship since the recording of the episodes of The Villa of Broken Hearts 6, we can tell you if Lola and Fiona are at war.