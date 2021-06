Capcom has revealed all the details about his upcoming — and long-awaited — conference for the E3 2021, that the next will come Monday, June 14, 2021. The announcement, which has taken place and Twitter, confirms that the event will include games like The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles, Monster Hunter Rise, Monster Hunter Stories 2 y Resident Evil Village. However, there are likely to be some new announcements during the conference as well. Especially since the list that Capcom has offered does not talk about any game to be announced.