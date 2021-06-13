Cancel
NFL

NFL Draft Profile: Kearis Jackson, Wide Receiver, Georgia Bulldogs

By The NFL Draft Bible
NFLDraftBible
NFLDraftBible
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DckB1_0aSlrspd00

#10

Pos: WR

Ht: 5112

Wt: 200

DOB: 12/9/99

Eligible: 2022

Fort Valley, GA

Peach County

Kearis Jackson

Georgia Bulldogs

Pros:

Leinweber: Deployed as a slot receiver in a vertical offense, Jackson is mainly asked to run deep and intermediate routes, which suits his ability to keep his pads square and sink his hips into breaks. Despite fighting the ball, he comes down with more catches in traffic than expected, laying out for passes. After the catch, Jackson displays great vision and uses his above average speed to pick up extra yards. He is a serviceable blocker with good effort.

Cons:

Leinweber: Ankle stiffness prevents him from getting into his breaks and turning tight corners. Jackson lets the ball get into his chest frequently and does not have the hands to catch the ball on a reliable basis. He gets bumped off of his route by physical defenders. When releasing he uses his hands, showing a lack of suddenness. Jackson does not improvise in his routes, failing to adjust to coverage. A lack of urgency against zone coverage, causes him to be late into windows.

Summary:

Leinweber: Deep and intermediate slot receiver with good vision after the catch. Jackson has above average speed and is able to sink his hips. Ankle stiffness and a habit of fighting the football prevent him from separating and catching the ball reliably. Jackson projects as a camp wideout who is best as a slot receiver in a vertical offense. He has an outside shot of making a roster if he can contribute on special teams.

Background:

Raised in Fort Valley, Georgia. Four-star recruit according to 247Sports. Lettered in football and track winning the 2017 Class 3A shot put championship in high school. Management major. Named one of three student representatives on the University of Georgia Athletics Board of Directors. UGA's representative at the SEC Football Leadership Council. Named team captain twice as a junior.

One-Liners

Leinweber: Vertical slot receiver with above average speed. Lacks ankle flexion and fights the football. Outside shot to make a roster.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Leinweber: 5.3/6.4

