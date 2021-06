Nintendo will never bring Pokémon Snap to PC, but bless indie developers for being there to give us something that captures the same feel. Stardew Valley and Wargroove did the same with other Nintendo classics missing on PC to great success, and indie game Beasts of Maravilla Island looks like a treat: it's an adventure game about exploring a strange and photographing its wildlife. It stood out to me on Saturday's Wholesome Games Direct, and what do you know: it's actually out on Steam right now.