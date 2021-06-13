United battle to a scoreless draw against Austin

New Mexico United has made it a point to make Pride Night a point of emphasis for the club and the community. The last time they were able to host a match for this occasion was on June 5, 2019, against Oklahoma City Energy FC. That match was played in front of 13,574 fans on a Wednesday night. Tonight’s match may have only been played in front of 9,288, but the voices of the New Mexicans in attendance sounded much louder.