MLS

United battle to a scoreless draw against Austin

By Will Webber wwebber@sfnewmexican.com
Santafe New Mexican.com
 10 days ago

New Mexico United’s scoring woes continued Saturday night in a scoreless draw against Austin at Isotopes Park in Albuquerque. The United (3-2-2) have been held to a single goal the last three games, including all 95 minutes of Saturday’s match that drew a crowd of 9,288 fans, the largest of the season. New Mexico has picked up four points in that span, going 1-1-1 while its defense has been up to the task, allowing a single goal in those games.

