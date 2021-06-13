Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Must Read Alaska

Report: Suicides on Alaska military bases spiking in 2021

By Suzanne Downing
Posted by 
Must Read Alaska
Must Read Alaska
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OwNe8_0aSlqnYb00

Six soldiers stationed in Alaska have died by suicide between January and May of 2021, a surprising statistic, considering the U.S. Army spent more than $200 million in Alaska to address a mental health crisis that it identified in 2019, according to USA TODAY.

“The 2021 suicide toll among the roughly 11,500 soldiers stationed there already has nearly matched last year when seven soldiers died by suicide while stationed with U.S. Army Alaska, whose principal posts are Fort Wainwright in Fairbanks and Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage,” the newspaper wrote.

In a survey of 4,000 soldiers, 10.8 percent had had suicidal ideas, according to the newspaper. That’s four times the general U.S. rate of suicide.

The survey also found that soldiers at Fort Wainwright report having trouble sleeping, worry about being able to buy high-quality food to eat, worried about finances, and a third of the soldiers said their leaders tolerate hazardous drinking while the soldiers are off duty.

Alaska had the second highest suicide rate in the nation in 2019. But the Army was seeing problems with a cluster of slides at Fort Wainwright from 2014 and 2019.

View All 12 Commentsarrow_down
Must Read Alaska

Must Read Alaska

Anchorage, AK
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
834K+
Views
ABOUT

Must Read Alaska is news of people, politics, policy, culture, and happenings in Alaska. It is edited by Suzanne Downing, who first landed in Alaska in 1969, and has called it home ever since.

 https://mustreadalaska.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Bases#Alaska Anchorage#Suicides#Alaska Fairbanks#The U S Army#Usa Today
Related
Posted by
Must Read Alaska

Last shot: Alaska’s odd role at the end of the Civil War

(Editor’s note: This column was published at Must Read Alaska on June 19, 2020 and is republished on June 22, 2021.) Americans are being carpet-bombed by stories about Juneteenth, celebrating the day that 155 years ago the final fighters of the Civil War got the memo that the slaves were emancipated. We’ll leave that to the other pundits to discuss, because we’ve got our own Civil War history in Alaska to review.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Must Read Alaska

Murkowski honored by travel industry for her work on tourism leg of ‘three-legged stool’ economy

The American Society of Travel Advisors presented U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski with the 2021 Global Travel Advocate Award for her efforts to support the travel and tourism industry, as well as her efforts to keep travel agencies and businesses open through a number of provisions in multiple COVID-19 relief packages. ASTA is a trade association for travel agents whose Executive Vice President for Advocacy Eban Peck, pictured above, made the award.
Posted by
Must Read Alaska

Kim Kovol, Rex Rock Jr. join Dunleavy team

Longtime advocate for the homeless Kim Kovol is joining the Governor’s Office as a special assistant on issues of homelessness and domestic violence statewide. Kovol was deputy director of Bean’s Cafe, an Anchorage soup kitchen. In her new role, she will lead efforts to address homelessness with an emphasis on Alaska’s urban centers, and coordinate education and programs dealing with reducing domestic violence, one of the governor’s top priorities.
Anchorage, AKPosted by
Must Read Alaska

Guilty: Woman used $174,290 of Alaska Native Harbor Seal Commission grants to pad lifestyle

An Alaska woman has pleaded guilty to embezzling nearly $175,000 from the Alaska Native Harbor Seal Commission. The commission was primarily funded through federal grants issued by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the Bureau of Indian Affairs, but NOAA says it has not been operational since 2017. Since the embezzlement incident, it appears to have folded and its website is no longer operational.
Posted by
Must Read Alaska

Judicial Council seeks new judge applicants

Judge applicants are being sought for the Juneau, Utqiagvik, and Anchorage Superior Courts for vacancies expected to occur with the upcoming retirements of Juneau Superior Court Judge Philip M. Pallenberg, and Utqiagvik Superior Court Judge Nelson Traverso. A Superior Court vacancy is impending in Anchorage due to the expected appointment...
Posted by
Must Read Alaska

Von Imhof’s momentary lapse from stateswoman to spoiled child

Politicians complaining about how hard their job is? That’s never a good look. Alaska State Sen. Natasha von Imhof is known to complain in her caucus meetings that she is not happy about having to go back to Anchorage and explain to her father the caucus hasn’t fixed the state’s budget problem. Her colleagues kind of roll their eyes during these times, with as much politeness as they can muster.
Posted by
Must Read Alaska

Alexander Dolitsky: You’ll find narrow-minded people anywhere, but America is not an anti-Semitic country

As a little Jewish boy in Kiev, Ukraine in the 1950s and 1960s, I often questioned myself for the reasons of the anti-Jewish attitude by many of my countryman—young or old, educated or ignorant. My parents could not give me an adequate answer either. “It is what it is,” my mother kept repeating to me. “Stay in your circle, because sooner or later ‘they’[outsiders] will betray you and call you ‘zhid’— a ‘dirty Jew.’”
Posted by
Must Read Alaska

Alaska Life Hack: Canadian border closure extended again, until late July

Canada has extended its border restriction with the United States until at least July 21. According to Canada’s public safety minister, the action was coordinated with the United States, which has now opened up its economy after the lengthy shutdown in 2020 and early 2021, due to the Covid-19 virus pandemic. The Canadians shut their border to all but the most essential traffic in March of 2020.
Posted by
Must Read Alaska

Developing: Nick Begich tells Valley Republicans that ‘if’ he announces, he’ll do it in the Mat-Su Valley

At the Valley Republican Women of Alaska meeting on Thursday, Republican Nick Begich gave a talk ranging on everything from natural resources to ranked-choice voting. In the question and answer period after his 30-minute talk, someone from the audience asked him if he is planning to announce a run for office, and he said he was not ready to announce anything yet. He was then asked to say that if he announces, he’ll do so in the Mat-Su Valley.
Posted by
Must Read Alaska

Win Gruening: Cruise ship tourism, moving forward or looking back?

The unsuccessful effort to gather sufficient signatures for three proposed initiatives limiting cruise visitors to Juneau was a welcome relief to many. Cruise Control, the group seeking these changes to the Juneau City Charter, claimed they gathered a “substantial number of signatures” but declined to reveal how many. The group blamed their failure on the pandemic, the weather, and what they termed “an intense suppression campaign” by Protect Juneau’s Future, a group supported by a wide range of individuals and organizations opposing the measures, including local businesses, a number of Juneau Assembly members, Native corporations, unions, and civic leaders.
Posted by
Must Read Alaska

Warren Buffett major investors land in Juneau, talk with governor about Alaska energy potential

Berkshire Hathaway executives flew into Juneau to scout the state for investment potential for energy, logistics, ports, and the cargo hub of the Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport. They met with Gov. Mike Dunleavy in Juneau on Tuesday. The Dunleavy Administration has been inviting private capital investment in Alaska, and investment houses are flush with cash right now.
Public HealthPosted by
Must Read Alaska

State’s Covid information hub scaled back

This week the Department of Health and Social Services stopped updating its Covid-19 Information Hub on a daily basis, and is now reporting the updates just three times a week. The exceptions are hospital data and vaccine monitoring dashboards, which will be updated five days a week. Daily summary emails...
Posted by
Must Read Alaska

John Morris: Next steps in addressing homelessness in Alaska’s largest city

Homelessness is the foundational problem of our city. Not because it stands in the way of downtown revitalization and economic development, adds to crime, or decreases property values, but because it cuts at the soul of our city. A community is a living thing and when a part of us is hurting and we don’t seem to be able to do anything about it, it hurts us like a wound that does not heal.