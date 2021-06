Two epic rematches go down Saturday and you can check out the teaser for those fights now. Israel Adesanya defends his middleweight title against rival Marvin Vettori in the main event of UFC 263 in Glendale, Ariz., in a grudge match three years in the making, and Deiveson Figueiredo runs it back against Brandon Moreno after they battled each other to a standstill in a flyweight championship clash at UFC 256 in December.