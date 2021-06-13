Cancel
Mississippi State

Can you guess what were the most popular girl names in 1970s in Mississippi?

By Stacker
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 10 days ago

Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock

Most popular girl names in the 70s in Mississippi

While many women throughout history have achieved amazing things, most little girls’ names are popularized by the stars of the entertainment industry: a child actress who was a beacon of hope during the Great Depression; the title of a popular song; or the name fictional characters gave their baby in a sitcom.

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 70s in Mississippi using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born.

So why were so many parents drawn to a few popular names during this groovy decade? The answers vary from name to name but make total sense when you consider the context of the era—after all, names can tell the story of a generation. Radios blaring the melodies Fleetwood Mac may have inspired parents to name their daughters after the band’s keyboardist, Christine McVie, people who came of age during the peace-and-love counterculture revolution may have been attracted to nature-inspired baby names, like Crystal, April, or Heather. Other newborns of the 1970s may have gotten their names from some of the biggest stars of the decade, like Julie Andrews or Carrie Fisher.

Keep reading to see if any familiar girls’ names (or your own!) made our list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OoBxZ_0aSlqQCm00

Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock

#50. Regina

Regina is a name of Latin origin meaning “queen”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 748

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#1200 most common name, -99.3% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #109

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 28,126

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tOgnf_0aSlqQCm00

Maria Evseyeva // Shutterstock

#49. Dana

Dana is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 762

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available

National

– Rank: #57

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 51,292

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lU9Y1_0aSlqQCm00

Bodler // Shutterstock

#48. Tanya

Tanya is a name of Slavic origin meaning “fairy queen”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 772

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available

National

– Rank: #62

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 47,834

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EKR7G_0aSlqQCm00

Shyamalamuralinath // Shutterstock

#47. Andrea

Andrea is a name of Greek origin meaning “brave”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 785

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 100 (#293 (tie) most common name, -87.3% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #28

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 86,433

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bjb8a_0aSlqQCm00

Canva

#46. Barbara

Barbara is a name of Greek origin meaning “foreign”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 787

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available

National

– Rank: #76

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 42,206

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FHpCW_0aSlqQCm00

Unsplash

#45. Julie

Julie is a name of Latin origin meaning “youthful”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 791

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 28 (#647 (tie) most common name, -96.5% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #18

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 121,949

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rcU7D_0aSlqQCm00

Studio Romantic // Shutterstock

#44. Brandy

Brandy is a name of Dutch origin meaning “burnt wine”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 798

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available

National

– Rank: #80

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 39,953

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wglS7_0aSlqQCm00

Lopolo // Shutterstock

#43. Crystal

Crystal is a name of Latin origin meaning “Earth mineral”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 834

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 11 (#908 (tie) most common name, -98.7% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #37

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 73,759

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eRUip_0aSlqQCm00

Canva

#42. Christina

Christina is a name of Latin origin meaning “follower of Christ”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 835

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 75 (#381 most common name, -91.0% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #16

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 125,747

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hwNDv_0aSlqQCm00

Natalia Kirichenko // Shutterstock

#41. Rhonda

Rhonda is a name of Welsh origin meaning “good lance”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 857

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available

National

– Rank: #85

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 37,843

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eMGha_0aSlqQCm00

New Africa // Shutterstock

#40. Donna

Donna is a name of Italian origin meaning “lady of the home”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 857

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available

National

– Rank: #64

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 47,310

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VpYsn_0aSlqQCm00

Marlon Lopez MMG1 Design // Shutterstock

#39. Jacqueline

Jacqueline is a name of French origin meaning “may God protect”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 862

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 22 (#720 (tie) most common name, -97.4% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #84

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 37,916

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29kvMc_0aSlqQCm00

Nina Buday // Shutterstock

#38. Wendy

Wendy is a name of English origin meaning “friend”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 863

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available

National

– Rank: #36

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 74,188

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b3rqR_0aSlqQCm00

pixelheadphoto digitalskillet // Shutterstock

#37. Kelly

Kelly is a name of Irish origin meaning “bright-headed”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 888

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 44 (#527 most common name, -95.0% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #14

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 133,568

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HTEnn_0aSlqQCm00

Coy_Creek // Shutterstock

#36. Yolanda

Yolanda is a name of Greek origin meaning “violet”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 928

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available

National

– Rank: #114

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 26,786

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LLdWf_0aSlqQCm00

Darkdiamond67 // Shutterstock

#35. Felicia

Felicia is a name of Latin origin meaning “happy, lucky”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 936

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available

National

– Rank: #130

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 22,102

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UYRGv_0aSlqQCm00

Natee K Jindakum // Shutterstock

#34. Susan

Susan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “lily”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 955

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 6 (#1055 (tie) most common name, -99.4% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #27

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 88,327

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ygEjZ_0aSlqQCm00

lascot studio // Pexels

#33. Monica

Monica is a name of Greek origin meaning “solitary”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 964

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 8 (#984 most common name, -99.2% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #45

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 61,651

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YMTGW_0aSlqQCm00

Durganand // Shutterstock

#32. Laura

Laura is a name of Latin origin meaning “bay laurel plant”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 986

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 140 (#204 (tie) most common name, -85.8% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #20

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 118,216

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n1yp4_0aSlqQCm00

Pixabay

#31. Sandra

Sandra is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 989

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 11 (#908 (tie) most common name, -98.9% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #44

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 64,310

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13uqpa_0aSlqQCm00

Olesia Bilkei // Shutterstock

#30. Stacy

Stacy is a name of Greek origin meaning “fruitful or productive”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 995

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available

National

– Rank: #38

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 69,911

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mZkG5_0aSlqQCm00

Dasha Muller // Shutterstock

#29. Linda

Linda is a name of Italian origin meaning “beautiful”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,017

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 6 (#1055 (tie) most common name, -99.4% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #68

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 45,889

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hDApu_0aSlqQCm00

Haywiremedia // Shutterstock

#28. Karen

Karen is a name of Danish origin meaning “pure”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,023

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 18 (#773 (tie) most common name, -98.2% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #25

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 95,185

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bcy8v_0aSlqQCm00

Tetiana Iatsenko // Shutterstock

#27. Jessica

Jessica is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God beholds”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,096

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 85 (#343 most common name, -92.2% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #11

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 143,488

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yESnN_0aSlqQCm00

Malakhova Ganna // Shutterstock

#26. Shannon

Shannon is a name of Irish origin meaning “wise river”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,126

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 20 (#744 (tie) most common name, -98.2% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #21

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 113,805

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BD2EG_0aSlqQCm00

Max Bukovski // Shutterstock

#25. Christy

Christy is a name of Greek origin meaning “follower of Christ”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,138

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available

National

– Rank: #71

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 44,559

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E39aH_0aSlqQCm00

s_oleg // Shutterstock

#24. Teresa

Teresa is a name of Greek origin meaning “huntress”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,156

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#1200 most common name, -99.6% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #52

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 56,001

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AGmyC_0aSlqQCm00

Zdenka Darula // Shutterstock

#23. Tiffany

Tiffany is a name of Greek origin meaning “appearance of God”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,156

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 25 (#678 (tie) most common name, -97.8% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #42

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 65,151

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PNZ4y_0aSlqQCm00

Canva

#22. April

April is a name of Latin origin meaning “to open”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,191

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 26 (#666 (tie) most common name, -97.8% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #34

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 76,935

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Grlri_0aSlqQCm00

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#21. Rebecca

Rebecca is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “servant of God”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,230

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 105 (#281 (tie) most common name, -91.5% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #13

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 137,312

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W0Prx_0aSlqQCm00

Marko Poplasen // Shutterstock

#20. Patricia

Patricia is a name of Latin origin meaning “noble”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,231

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 13 (#853 (tie) most common name, -98.9% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #30

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 81,118

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2igAGj_0aSlqQCm00

Pixabay

#19. Tina

Tina is a name of English origin meaning “river”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,252

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available

National

– Rank: #29

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 84,757

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mKHEv_0aSlqQCm00

Canva

#18. Michelle

Michelle is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,267

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 48 (#502 most common name, -96.2% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #4

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 249,140

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ufxHO_0aSlqQCm00

Marlon Lopez MMG1 Design // Shutterstock

#17. Tonya

Tonya is a name of Russian origin meaning “praiseworthy”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,283

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available

National

– Rank: #49

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 57,768

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jPIUo_0aSlqQCm00

Canva

#16. Elizabeth

Elizabeth is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “god is my oath”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,289

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 872 (#10 most common name, -32.4% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #12

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 142,869

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yrLz1_0aSlqQCm00

Canva

#15. Cynthia

Cynthia is a name of Greek origin meaning “moon goddess”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,380

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 10 (#949 (tie) most common name, -99.3% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #31

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 80,209

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iMTTc_0aSlqQCm00

Canva

#14. Tracy

Tracy is a name of Irish origin meaning “fighter”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,411

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available

National

– Rank: #24

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 95,538

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LutyB_0aSlqQCm00

javi_indy // Shutterstock

#13. Sharon

Sharon is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “a fertile plain”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,489

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available

National

– Rank: #63

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 47,718

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NKH5i_0aSlqQCm00

Lopolo // Shutterstock

#12. Heather

Heather is a name of Scottish origin meaning “a variety of small shrubs with pink or white flowers”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,492

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 10 (#949 (tie) most common name, -99.3% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #8

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 203,939

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26YVce_0aSlqQCm00

Zdenka Darula // Shutterstock

#11. Tammy

Tammy is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “palm tree”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,557

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available

National

– Rank: #23

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 98,830

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dMPiM_0aSlqQCm00

Canva

#10. Pamela

Pamela is a name of Greek origin meaning “all sweetness”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,562

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available

National

– Rank: #48

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 58,042

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gdAra_0aSlqQCm00

pixelheadphoto digitalskillet // Shutterstock

#9. Lisa

Lisa is a name of English origin meaning “God’s promise”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,940

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 6 (#1055 (tie) most common name, -99.7% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #6

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 228,676

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e7NPA_0aSlqQCm00

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#8. Amanda

Amanda is a name of Latin origin meaning “worthy of love”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 2,370

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 32 (#612 (tie) most common name, -98.6% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #17

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 123,920

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FeuIY_0aSlqQCm00

Pixabay

#7. Amy

Amy is a name of French origin meaning “beloved”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 2,540

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 55 (#457 (tie) most common name, -97.8% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #2

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 269,009

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1akVYD_0aSlqQCm00

Oleggg // Shutterstock

#6. Stephanie

Stephanie is a name of Greek origin meaning “crown”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 2,634

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 55 (#457 (tie) most common name, -97.9% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #9

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 160,470

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JuEK6_0aSlqQCm00

Canva

#5. Melissa

Melissa is a name of Greek origin meaning “honey bee”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 2,672

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 25 (#678 (tie) most common name, -99.1% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #3

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 253,291

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3stckN_0aSlqQCm00

Pixabay

#4. Mary

Mary is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “drop of the sea”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 2,706

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 849 (#11 most common name, -68.6% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #15

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 126,279

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A3SFn_0aSlqQCm00

Pixabay

#3. Kimberly

Kimberly is a name of English origin meaning “from the wood of the royal forest”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 3,668

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 110 (#268 (tie) most common name, -97.0% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #5

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 229,112

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fxUHL_0aSlqQCm00

photoDiod // Shutterstock

#2. Angela

Angela is a name of Latin origin meaning “messenger of God”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 4,278

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 55 (#457 (tie) most common name, -98.7% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #7

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 225,222

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RgsZB_0aSlqQCm00

DONUT6_STUDIO // Shutterstock

#1. Jennifer

Jennifer is a name of English origin meaning “white shadow, white wave”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 5,420

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 80 (#359 (tie) most common name, -98.5% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #1

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 581,791

