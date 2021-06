It is much too early to judge whether GB News is getting it right. I have only watched a few minutes of its output which seemed unexceptional, but establishing a news station definitely falls into the category of marathon, not sprint. The glitches and inadequacies which some commentators have already picked-up on are to be expected at this early stage, given the technical complexities involved. The infant station needs to be allowed time to find its feet. But Andrew Neil will be fully aware that first impressions count and the new service must quickly establish a character of its own. It must be tough without being partisan and patriotic without being jingoistic.