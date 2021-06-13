Quicksand: San Diego Loyal 2, LA Galaxy II 1

Regular Season Game #5 –San Diego Gulls at Tucson Roadrunners. Referees: Chris Waterstradt (88), Alec Rounds (38) Linesmen: Ryan Jackson (92), Rob Fay (32) The Tucson Roadrunners reignite their I-8 Border Rivalry with the San Diego Gulls this weekend, when they host the Gulls for a pair of games at the Tucson Arena Friday and Saturday night. Both games are set to face-off at 7:00 p.m. MST. The Roadrunners and Gulls split the I-8 Border Series last season, with the Roadrunners retaining the I-8 Border Trophy for the fourth consecutive season. The Roadrunners will take on their “El Lazo de Tucson” alternate identity for both games this weekend, after introducing El Lazo last season to honor Tucson’s rich heritage and culture.
