Quicksand: San Diego Loyal 2, LA Galaxy II 1

While third place in the Mountain Division is likely out of reach within the time remaining, three clubs are still scrambling to try and secure the fourth and final playoff spot in the division. The results from around the division on Saturday provided United with some much-needed help as both Austin Bold and Rio Grande Valley lost in their respective matches. Those results leave the three clubs within two points of each other. United also now has a match in hand on both of them before the match this weekend gets played.

MLS ・ 13 DAYS AGO