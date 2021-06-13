‘Roaring 20’s’ Manages Little More Than a Purr, Failing to Stitch Together Anthology Set-Pieces Into Something More [Tribeca Review]

It’s hard to tell how “Roaring 20’s” will land outside the moment it’s released in, emerging from a pandemic it was made during, but it feels oh so right in this instance. While director Elisabeth Vogler limits any overt reference to COVID to a pair of characters putting on masks before they enter a subway station, it is quite clearly intended as an act of spiritual rejuvenation for those who have been bereft of human interaction for over a year, conjuring a dream from reality as both a historic snapshot of France during 2020 by venturing out onto the streets with a camera to record this unique time and a fantasy for those who have had cabin fever from staying indoors. It isn’t a feeling of dread that Vogler captures, but rather one of restlessness when even if COVID isn’t mentioned, a reevaluation of what’s important has taken hold when everything seems as if it’s come to a standstill.