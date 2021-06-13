Cancel
'Roaring 20's' Manages Little More Than a Purr, Failing to Stitch Together Anthology Set-Pieces Into Something More [Tribeca Review]

By Warren Cantrell
 10 days ago

Narrative-averse portmanteau films are a tough nut to crack, yet not impossible. Richard Linklater made a name for himself in 1990 by hovering over a collection of Austin 20-somethings doing nothing in particular with “Slacker,” and it is this template that director Elisabeth Vogler seems to be following with her newest feature, “Roaring 20’s.” Yet where “Slacker” and others like it stitch their characters and segments together with common themes and recurring motifs, “Roaring 20’s” fails to connect its many dots, binding itself instead with a cinematography gimmick and little else.

[Tribeca Review] Gloomy ‘My Heart Can’t Beat Unless You Tell It To’ Contemplates Family Bonds

In many ways, writer/director Jonathan Cuartas‘s feature debut feels like a spiritual sibling to We Are What We Are. Both offer meditative, brooding depictions of isolated families so removed from the rest of the world. Both films see their characters committing unspeakable acts in the name of family bonds. Even the lengthy titles feel similar. But, while they exist within the same niche corner of the genre space, Cuartas delivers a unique and thoughtful exploration of family dysfunction more firmly rooted in realism. My Heart Can’t Beat Unless You Tell It To contemplates codependency’s haunting and destructive power.
‘7 Days’: A Sweet-Natured & Empathetic Rom-Com For The Covid Era [Tribeca Review]

Using the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic as a backdrop for a quarantine-style romantic comedy, Roshan Sethi’s directorial debut, “7 Days,” which pushes two ideologically opposed young Indian-American characters together during shelter-in-place, is a compact, empathetic wonder that only occasionally dips into overtly broad comedy. Co-written by Sethi, a co-creator of the popular Fox show “The Resident,” and star Karan Soni (“Miracle Workers” and “Deadpool”), “7 Days” also features “Blockers” breakout — and Soni’s “Miracle Workers” co-star — Geraldine Viswanathan.
‘Catch The Fair One’: Josef Wladyka Delivers A Cathartic, Bloody Knock-Out & Instantly Becomes One To Watch [Tribeca Review]

Out of the darkness, some voices rise above the others. At the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival, director Josef Wladyka is that voice. The creator first made waves in 2014 when his debut “Manos Sucias” (Dirty Hands)—a harrowing narcos story concerning Colombian drug trafficking—netted Wladyka Tribeca’s jury award for Best Director. Since then, he’s helmed episodes of acclaimed television programs, such as “Narcos” and “Terror.” Wladyka returns to Tribeca with “Catch the Fair One,” a bristling, horrific thriller executive produced by Darren Aronofsky, concerning a Native American woman boxer who voluntarily enters a human trafficking ring to find her kidnapped younger sister.
Essie Davis Is Potent & Powerful In The Wrenching ‘The Justice Of Bunny King’ [Tribeca Review]

Any filmmaker smart enough to bookend their movie with Stevie Nicks needle drops deserves not only our attention but our enthusiasm, and Gaysorn Thavat does much more than that in “The Justice of Bunny King,” crafting a vivid portrait of a woman trapped by a tragic combination of circumstances, injustices, and bad instincts. The cameraperson-turned-filmmaker gets a big assist in this, her feature directorial debut, from star Essie Davis, playing a very different kind of stressed-out mother than in her breakthrough film, “The Babadook.” Together, the director and the star tell the tricky tale of a woman trying, with everything she has, to pull herself up out of poverty – and the impossibilities of that proposition.
Tribeca 2021 Review: A City Reawakens in Elisabeth Vogler’s Astonishing Lucid Dream “Roaring 20s”

It’s hard to tell how “Roaring 20’s” will land outside the moment it’s released in, emerging from a pandemic it was made during, but it feels oh so right in this instance. While director Elisabeth Vogler limits any overt reference to COVID to a pair of characters putting on masks before they enter a subway station, it is quite clearly intended as an act of spiritual rejuvenation for those who have been bereft of human interaction for over a year, conjuring a dream from reality as both a historic snapshot of France during 2020 by venturing out onto the streets with a camera to record this unique time and a fantasy for those who have had cabin fever from staying indoors. It isn’t a feeling of dread that Vogler captures, but rather one of restlessness when even if COVID isn’t mentioned, a reevaluation of what’s important has taken hold when everything seems as if it’s come to a standstill.
‘Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain’ Excels With A Zest For Living, But Struggles With The Darkness [Tribeca Review]

“What the fuck am I doin’ here?” asks Anthony Bourdain, via archival audio, early in Morgan Neville’s new documentary “Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain.” “I shall explain,” he continues, and so he does. The public outpouring of grief when Bourdain took his own life in 2018 was overwhelming; it was joined by some confusion because although he had always been forthcoming about his own demons and drives, his books and television shows conveyed such a palpable zest for living. But, of course, those things can co-exist, sometimes easily, for decades. Neville’s film attempts to reconcile them, not always successfully.
‘Wild Men’ Hides a Thoughtful Exploration of 21st Century Masculinity Inside Absurdist Chuckle-Fest [Tribeca Review]

A man dressed as a Viking goes into a convenience store to trade furs for groceries; a trio of smugglers is on the verge of an escape across the border when a moose totals their car; a cop calls for a tracker dog, only to be told that it, “isn’t working today.” When asked what the hound could be doing, the other cop responds honestly, “No idea. It is a dog…dog stuff, I guess?” “Wild Men” has the accoutrement of an absurdist comedy, yet it uses these moments as ramps instead of the tricks themselves, launching into an exploration of mid-life ennui, fatherhood, and what it means to be a good husband in between the chuckles. It’s a tricky balancing act, yet director (and co-writer) Thomas Daneskov manages to keep all of his plates spinning throughout the film’s tight 100-minute runtime, offering up a thoughtful meditation on “manhood” in the 21st century.
‘Italian Studies’: Vanessa Kirby Is Fascinating To Watch In Adam Leon’s Dreamy & Compelling Mood Piece [Tribeca Review]

Vanessa Kirby is fascinating to watch and follow in writer/director Adam Leon’s “Italian Studies,” a purposefully hazy but compelling survey of New York City and its young minds. The Academy Award nominee of “Pieces of a Woman” uses her celebrity presence among regular New Yorkers for something of a low-key “Under the Skin” as she wades through this crowded society with a blank slate perspective forcing us to see it all with the same new lens. “Italian Studies” is a striking mix of open-hearted storytelling and atmospheric filmmaking, with an overall confidence from Leon and Kirby that’s more pronounced than the script’s slippery nature.
‘Ultrasound’: A Low-Budget Christopher Nolan Is A Mesmerizing Head-Trip [Tribeca Review]

There is a particular type of mind-bending genre pulp that seems to arise from the wounded psyche of a freshman filmmaker. Often, these transfixing head-trips feel constructed to play better on repeat viewings by design — one thinks of Christopher Nolan’s “Following,” or Shane Carruth’s close to impenetrable “Primer.” Screening as part of Tribeca’s Midnight Movie selection, Rob Schroeder’s hypnotic debut “Ultrasound,” falls into this category. It is far from a flawless first feature, but it’s the rare kind that becomes more enjoyable the farther into the narrative you let yourself fall.
‘Werewolves Within’: Josh Ruben’s Campy Horror Whodunnit Doesn’t Pack Much Satirical Bite [Tribeca Review]

Kevin Smith made the political horror-comedy “Red State” in 2011 and when he toured around the country, he outlined his overall vision for the movie as a cross between “Quentin Tarantino movie by way of The Coen Brothers.” While such ambitious aims were noble, Smith fell vastly short in the eyes of most (although, its “Burn After Reading,” close-the-file ending with John Goodman, wherein weed saves the day remains great). Similarly, director Josh Ruben’s political horror-comedy “Werewolves Within,” a Ubisoft video game adaptation, is a genre mishmash based on the vision of other filmmakers, perhaps best described as a post-Jordan Peele monster mystery by way of Rian Johnson’s ornamental whodunnit camp. Unfortunately for Ruben, like Smith, he’s no Tarantino, Peele, or Johnson, and “Werewolves Within” doesn’t quite stick the landing like his terrific 2020 comedy horror “Scare Me.”
‘As Of Yet’ Asks Audiences How Soon Is Too Soon To Look Back On Covid? [Tribeca Review]

Like any other global event, there will come a time when Covid becomes a contextual landmark for art. It has a great deal of potential as a narrative shortcut for cinema in particular. Yet, it remains to be seen if audiences are ready to reminisce about a pandemic not yet fully behind them. “As of Yet” tests these waters with admirable boldness, using quarantine cabin fever, zoom happy hours, and socially distanced dating to tell an old story in a new way.
‘The Beta Test’: Jim Cummings Tackles Douchebag Hollywood Agents In An Anxiety Horror About Being Canceled [Tribeca Review]

Indie anxiety auteur Jim Cummings’ work is always trembling nervously with the hum or uneasy apprehension. His brilliant debut, “Thunder Road” throbbed with the cringe-y tension of a grieving divorcee policeman on the verge of a nervous breakdown, and his follow-up, “The Wolf of Snow Hollow” layered murder mystery genre elements and the idea of the “toxic male beast within” on top of his signature jittery agitation. Cummings insecure men are generally uncomfortable in their own skin, self-loathing imposters afraid of being exposed as less than competent because they know deep down they are. And in “The Beta Test”—his latest effort, co-directed and co-written PJ McCabe—Cummings’ trademark storm of combustible nervous energy comes to Hollywood and turns from dark comedy into an anxiety horror based on the terror of being outed as a fraud and the fear of cancelation.
‘Love Spreads’: Eiza González & Alia Shawkat Consider What’s Worth Sacrificing To Make A Great Album [Tribeca Review]

It is tempting and totally incorrect to put Jamie Adams’ “ ” on a shelf next to Alex Ross Perry’s “Her Smell”: Both films center on petty, personal rifts expanding between members of all-women rock bands, and the former at first appears, like the latter, concerned with toxic lead singers cursed with too much ego after tasting success. But “Love Spreads” is about early success, the success that sets a band up for album number two, and all the pressure that comes from outputting a hit record and being expected to make another; characters act monstrously toward one another, yes, but the film is not a character study.
‘False Positive’: Ilana Glazer Tackles The Birth Industrial Complex In Satirical Gaslighting Pregnancy Horror [Tribeca Review]

Given the amount of nervousness, fear, and uncertainty many women face with the unpredictability of pregnancy—not to mention the strange-to-reckon-with fact that a small, separate being in a liquid sack is slowly incubating inside you—it’s a wonder there aren’t dozens of horror pregnancy films conceived every year. Ilana Glazer’s riff on this genre, “False Positive,” from A24 and Hulu, is born from the emotional turmoil that often accompanies pregnancy.
‘Last Film Show’ Review: An Indian Boy Discovers the Magic of Movies in a Timeless Ode to Cinema [Tribeca]

In Last Film Show, nine-year-old Samay (guileless newcomer Bhavin Rabari) stares wide-eyed at the screen in his dingy local theater, a whirlwind of magnificent images and Bollywood stars flashing before his eyes — Hrithik Roshan rides in on a horse, his clothes billowing behind him; Shah Rukh Khan stares down a gang of miscreants; Deepika Padukone kneels over an ornamental dish. It’s as if a light turns on inside his head as Samay stares at the screen, and he raises his hand as if to catch the light emitting from the projector. But then the illusion ends; two pairs of grubby hands grab him and throw him out of the theater for trying to catch a free show.
‘Simple As Water’: The Strength Of Family Endures In The Aftermath Of War [Tribeca Review]

Much can be said about Megan Mylan’s latest documentary “Simple As Water.” Yet, as its title insinuates, the film succeeds in its calculated minimalism. Cataloging the plight of four Syrian families in the aftermath of war, Mylan’s heartfelt exploration of human strife infuses informative insight with harrowing revelations. Still, it maintains an acutely cinematic approach to its narrative, a feat that separates the film from most modern documentaries.
‘No Sudden Move’: A Thrilling Yet Thoughtful Throwback From Steven Soderbergh [Tribeca Review]

Easing back into moviemaking after the months-long covid shutdown seems like a mighty stressful proposition, and from the looks of the cast and crew credits for “No Sudden Move,” Steven Soderbergh decided to alleviate that stress by surrounding himself with people he knew. It’s a picture chock full of reunions: with his frequent star Don Cheadle, with Cheadle’s “Traffic” co-star Benicio del Toro, with Amy Seimetz (of the “Girlfriend Experience” TV adaptation), with Bill Duke of “High Flying Bird”; even Brendan Fraser was previously directed by Soderbergh, on a wonderful episode of the long-forgotten Showtime anthology series “Fallen Angels.” The script is by Ed Solomon, who penned the director’s HBO series “Mosaic”; the music is by his regular collaborator David Holmes; the producer is Casey Silver, who, as head of Universal Pictures, offered Soderbergh the picture that saved his career, “Out of Sight.” (And, of course, he’s again working with director of photography Peter Andrews and editor Mary Ann Bernard, wink wink.)