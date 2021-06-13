You Matter Conference focuses on inclusivity in the community of Bowling Green

MOSCOW, June 23 (Reuters) - Russia said on Wednesday it had fired warning shots and dropped bombs in the path of a British warship to chase it out of waters Moscow claims in the Black Sea off the coast of the Crimea peninsula. Britain rejected Russia's account of the incident,...
WASHINGTON, June 23 (Reuters) - Democrats in the U.S. Congress suffered a bruising defeat in their drive to pass a major election reform bill but said there are more tools at their disposal to overcome Republican efforts in several states to roll back expanded voting procedures. "It will be a...
The Biden administration on Wednesday announced "zero tolerance" for gun dealers who willfully violate the law, as part of the administration's strategy to combat what the Department of Justice calls a "staggering" surge in violent crime. The rollout will be highlighted by closely watched remarks by Biden and Attorney General...
Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams has a sizable lead in New York City’s Democratic mayoral primary after voters in the nation’s biggest city went to the polls Tuesday. As of noon Wednesday, Adams, a former police captain, had roughly 32 percent of the vote in the multicandidate field, with civil rights lawyer Maya Wiley almost 10 percentage points behind him and former Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia a close third.
HONG KONG, June 23 (Reuters) - Hong Kong pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily is set to print one million copies of its last edition on Thursday, after a year in which it was raided by police and its tycoon owner and other staff were arrested under a national security law. read more.
A Florida man admitted Wednesday that he joined with other members of the far-right Oath Keepers in storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, the second follower of the group to plead guilty to charges stemming from the riot. Graydon Young, 54, pleaded guilty to conspiring with roughly a dozen...
(CNN) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans to appoint a select committee to investigate the deadly January 6 attack on the US Capitol after Senate Republicans blocked the creation of an independent commission to probe the insurrection, according to two sources familiar with the matter. Pelosi announced Tuesday evening to...