Holmes County, MS

Suspect charged in Facebook Marketplace killing escapes custody after telling guards he couldn’t breathe

By Magnolia State Live
 10 days ago
A Mississippi murder suspect convinced guards he was having trouble breathing and managed to escape from the hospital Saturday.

Police were searching for Darius Erving Saturday. Erving is one of two people charged in connection with the shooting death of Kyle Craig.

Craig was an Oceans Springs man whose body was found after he’d driven to Holmes County to purchase a four-wheeler advertised on Facebook Marketplace.

U.S. Marshals arrested Montavious Landfair on Friday in connection with the crime. Erving was arrested on Monday.

Holmes County Sheriff Willie March said Erving told guards he was struggling to breathe. As a result, he was taken to a local hospital where he somehow escaped.

If you have any information Erving’s whereabouts, call the Holmes County Sheriff Department at (662) 834-1511.

