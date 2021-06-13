‘Italian Studies’ Review: Vanessa Kirby Forgets Herself in a Dreamy Portrait of Pre-Pandemic New York
Shot piecemeal between July 2018 and April of the following year, Adam Leon's "Italian Studies" may be set along (and expertly stolen from) the crowded sidewalks of London and New York, but it's unmistakably suffused with the woozy dislocation and "we have to make something" life-force of a Covid film. No one is wearing masks or social distancing in the heat of lower Manhattan on a summer afternoon, yet Leon's heroine — a successful author played by Vanessa Kirby at a time just before people on the street would recognize her as one of the gutsiest actresses of her generation, or as anyone at all — is lost in a fugue state that vividly reflects the isolation and uncertainty of the last 18 months.