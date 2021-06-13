Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

‘Italian Studies’ Review: Vanessa Kirby Forgets Herself in a Dreamy Portrait of Pre-Pandemic New York

By David Ehrlich
imdb.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShot piecemeal between July 2018 and April of the following year, Adam Leon’s “Italian Studies” may be set along (and expertly stolen from) the crowded sidewalks of London and New York, but it’s unmistakably suffused with the woozy dislocation and “we have to make something” life-force of a Covid film. No one is wearing masks or social distancing in the heat of lower Manhattan on a summer afternoon, yet Leon’s heroine — a successful author played by Vanessa Kirby at a time just before people on the street would recognize her as one of the gutsiest actresses of her generation, or as anyone at all — is lost in a fugue state that vividly reflects the isolation and uncertainty of the last 18 months.

www.imdb.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vanessa Kirby
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pandemic#Sidewalks Of London#Lower Manhattan#Dislocation#Italian#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
New York City, NYtheplaylist.net

‘Italian Studies’: Vanessa Kirby Is Fascinating To Watch In Adam Leon’s Dreamy & Compelling Mood Piece [Tribeca Review]

Vanessa Kirby is fascinating to watch and follow in writer/director Adam Leon’s “Italian Studies,” a purposefully hazy but compelling survey of New York City and its young minds. The Academy Award nominee of “Pieces of a Woman” uses her celebrity presence among regular New Yorkers for something of a low-key “Under the Skin” as she wades through this crowded society with a blank slate perspective forcing us to see it all with the same new lens. “Italian Studies” is a striking mix of open-hearted storytelling and atmospheric filmmaking, with an overall confidence from Leon and Kirby that’s more pronounced than the script’s slippery nature.
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘Italian Studies’: Adam Leon Talks Experimenting And Collaborating With Vanessa Kirby [Interview]

In the span of only three films, writer/director Adam Leon has proven to have a significant feel for New York City and those who populate its streets. His debut film “Gimme the Loot” premiered at SXSW and then the Cannes Film Festival; his follow-up “Tramps” premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival and was picked up by Netflix. Both films focus on teenagers blitzing through the city, captured by Leon’s on-the-ground filmmaking. Both are also highly recommended, especially in witnessing how Leon’s tight plots unfold with naturally charismatic young people at the center.
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Betty tackles pandemic-era New York City in Season 2

"With their feet rooted to their boards and an ability to whoosh in any given direction, they exist as both abiders and defiers of gravity, as the visual definition of freedom," says Jen Chaney. "That was the case in season one of Betty and in Moselle’s 2018 movie Skate Kitchen, which inspired this HBO series. It’s also true in Betty’s second season, which arrives on Friday. But as in the real New York — and the whole world — this time, freedom comes with caveats. The six vibrant new episodes of Betty take place in the late summer and fall of 2020, which means the pandemic’s presence is very much felt. Many of the characters wear masks, although one wishes they would wear them more consistently indoors and in close proximity to others. Perhaps for the sake of capturing the actors’ expressions on-camera, the face coverings often dangle around the chin instead of protecting mouths and nostrils. There are references to PPE loans being denied, leases being terminated, and COVID violations in progress. In the first episode, Indigo (Ajani Russell), who’s working at a grocery store, gets into an altercation with a white customer who refuses to wear a mask, claiming she has a 'medical condition.' This lady is one iPhone video away from being called out as a Karen on social media, and her behavior prompts Indigo to quit and try to make money through means that require even more moral compromises on her part."
Public Healthmarketplace.org

In New York, mixed reactions as pandemic restrictions lift

With some 70% of adults in their states receiving at least one COVID vaccine shot, the governors of New York and California have lifted restrictions on crowd sizes, mask wearing and social distancing. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo called it an opportunity to “return to life as we know it,” though some mask rules still apply, on public transit, for example. It’s a big change — how are New Yorkers taking it all in?
Moviesbordercountiesadvertizer.co.uk

FILM REVIEW: Young love and life in New York entertains

Young hearts run free a short distance from the 181st Street subway stop in New York City in an energetic film adaptation of the 2005 stage musical with a book by Quiara Alegria Hudes and music and lyrics by Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda. Shot primarily on location in the culturally...
New York City, NYInterior Design

Portrait Series by Rebecca Moses Celebrates New York’s Female Nurses During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Rebecca Moses is a woman of many parts: a consummate New Yorker; for 20 years, a resident of a remote Italian village; a fashion designer; and an artist delighting in women and in depicting her subjects as delightful. So it makes sense that her latest endeavor, “Thank You Mount Sinai Nurses”—a traveling exhibition comprising 46 portraits of female members of the multicampus New York hospital’s various nursing teams—is characterized by extraordinary diversity and inclusiveness of vision. Moses paints the women in their own garb, with no PPE, masks, or scrubs in sight. During the winter, enlarged facsimiles of the colorful images were shown at the hospital’s Guggenheim Pavilion in an installation designed pro bono by George Ranalli Architect.
Moviestribuneledgernews.com

Jake Gyllenhaal and Vanessa Kirby to star in Suddenly

Jake Gyllenhaal and Vanessa Kirby are to lead the cast of the survival thriller 'Suddenly'. The pair are attached to star in the movie that will be written and directed by acclaimed screenwriter Thomas Bidegain. The movie is based on Isabelle Autissier's French novel 'Soudain Seuls' and follows a couple...
New York City, NYPosted by
AFP

New York parade to honor frontline pandemic workers

New York is to stage a ticker-tape parade to pay homage to essential workers who have distinguished themselves during the coronavirus pandemic, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Monday.  The first New York ticker-tape parade -- held in 1886 to mark the dedication of the Statue of Liberty -- passed through Wall Street, where financial workers threw rolls of paper showing stock prices. 
Books & LiteratureThe Guardian

The Great Mistake by Jonathan Lee review – the man who shaped New York

In a quiet corner of New York’s Central Park, there is a stone bench streaked with bird droppings. It’s an unassuming memorial for the “Father of Greater New York” – Andrew Haswell Green (1820-1903), a man the clamorous, roiling city has largely forgotten. It was AH Green, a lawyer and civic powerhouse, who championed the creation of Central Park, and the five-borough infrastructure that gave New York its modern shape. No legacy is immune from pigeon poo.
New York City, NYswiowanewssource.com

New York Holocaust survivors reunite post-pandemic

After more than a year of isolation due to the coronavirus, dozens of New York-area Holocaust survivors reunite for a concert held in their honor. (June 14) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/ebb5288a4c1b497aa39e738a0562ca7f.
Hobbiescdcgamingreports.com

New York: Turning Stone Resort Casino embarks on upgrades as pandemic eases

Turning Stone Resort Casino is gearing up for the post-pandemic future with a multi-million renovation project that is adding new venues and upgrading existing ones. The ongoing project includes improvements to The Showroom, which hosts major touring acts; a new upscale bar in The Lodge; the reopening of a new-look buffet; and enhancements to the resort’s wedding and conference facilities.
MoviesDerrick

‘Luca’ review: Pixar creates an adorable film set in dreamy Italy

If you can’t get to Italy this month, you can do a lot worse than watching the new Pixar movie “Luca,” which takes place in a picture-perfect seaside town on the Riviera. Everything in this movie, directed by Enrico Casarosa, looks dreamy: the cool, soft blue of the sea and sky; the lived-in yellows and oranges of the village; the bountiful plates of pasta delicately flecked with green pesto; the gorgeous final shot of a cliffside train, as sunshine breaks through rain like a warm smile.
Theater & Dancewaylandstudentpress.com

WHSTE’S New York: Theatre amidst the pandemic

Despite Covid-19, the WHS Theatre Ensemble (WHSTE) was still able to perform their spring musical, ‘Leonard Bernstein’s New York.’ The performances took place outside in the courtyard from May 20 to May 23. The original spring musical chosen for this school year was the “Spongebob the Musical.” However, because of...
Moviesgruntstuff.com

‘In a New York neighborhood’ is the perfect post-pandemic musical

Mixture of musical euphoria and social consciousness, ‘In a New York neighborhood‘is the movie that may finest put us absolutely into the summer time and the finish of the pandemic. We evaluate the keys to this adaptation of the Broadway musical, from his political messages to his accusations of ‘colorism’. 10 films to reconcile with musicals.